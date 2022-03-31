Caught on camera: Austin bicyclist hit by car in hit-and-run

A 54-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Englewood East on Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Regina Drive around 9:30 p.m. as the 54-year-old-man from Englewood was riding a bicycle west on South Access Road. The vehicle drove off the roadway left, collided with the curb, entered the westbound travel lanes of South Access Road and hit the bicyclist.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened last month. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Seventh Street and Pleasant Valley Road. Ricardo Alvarado, 67, was killed. Police said Alvarado,...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of driving directly towards a police officer in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar on Monday. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last Thursday when officers observed Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
The startling video has been seen by tens of thousands of people, going viral the past 24 hours and it's absolutely fascinating. A red truck in Elgin, TX was flipped over twice by a tornado, then just drove away. Watch here. Of course everyone in Texas has been wondering what...
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a passing train near her high school on Tuesday, March 8, according to a Texas school district. The Killeen Police Department posted about the crash near Killeen High School around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. A witness to the crash, Armando Menchaca, said he...
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police have charged Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the killing of two Killeen girls during a domestic dispute on March 11. Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane...
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
HOUSTON – A woman remains on the run after police said she snatched a man’s Rolex watch and silver chain bracelet from his wrists while he was asleep at his north Houston home earlier this month. On March 4, the man told police he was having drinks with...
One disappearance can affect a town. Two in the same month starts to scare people. Both victims being little girls, puts fear in any parent’s heart. In August, 1990 two little girls, Heidi Seeman (11) and Erica Botello (7), went missing in San Antonio, Texas. Though separate, the two disappearances shook the city to its core.
The teen driver who was caught on camera driving his truck through a Texas tornado is now the owner of a brand new Chevy pickup. Riley Leon, 16, was driving back to his home in Elgin from a job interview when he found himself caught up in the storm. The moment was captured in a video by storm chaser Brian Emfinger and viewed millions of times on Twitter and other social media platforms.
Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
