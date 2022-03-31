The Nike Kyrie Infinity Gets Groovy With Tie-Dye

Although the Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 “Georgetown” released overseas in early March, it’s launching stateside on Saturday, April 2nd. Clad in a “College Navy/Summit White/Tech Grey” colorway, the premium iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature Nike sneaker is just the fourth Hi ’85 offering to date. As has been revealed by unofficial channels obsessed with the Jordan 1‘s history, the “Georgetown” makeover is inspired by a “Hoyas”-branded sample produced by Peter Moore back in the mid-1980s. Light grey leather bases set the stage for “College Navy” panels around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel. “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle harken back to Air Jordan history, replacing the original “Hoyas” text that Moore printed on his sample from decades past. The upcoming AJ1 Hi ’85 indulges in one-to-one design specifications from the silhouette’s original 1985 run, with everything from the shape of the sneaker to the sizing information printed on the inner collar delivering the closest replica to the sneaker’s debut run yet.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO