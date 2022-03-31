ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie Man Charged In Connection With Swastika Graffiti

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Glen Burnie man has been charged in connection with Swastika graffiti found in a Glen Burnie community, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Residents reported three spray-painted swastikas in the Elvaton Town community Monday. Two of the symbols were found on the roadway and one was found on a HOA building.

Investigators identified Brandon Dozier as the suspect in the graffiti. He was arrested and charged with destruction of property, use of a hate symbol, and religious crime offenses.

Crews cleaned the swastika graffiti Monday, police said.

