Glen Burnie Man Charged In Connection With Swastika Graffiti

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Glen Burnie man has been charged in connection with Swastika graffiti found in a Glen Burnie community, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Residents reported three spray-painted swastikas in the Elvaton Town community Monday. Two of the symbols were found on the roadway and one was found on a HOA building.

Investigators identified Brandon Dozier as the suspect in the graffiti. He was arrested and charged with destruction of property, use of a hate symbol, and religious crime offenses.

Crews cleaned the swastika graffiti Monday, police said.