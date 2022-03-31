Maryland Film Festival Returns April With In-Person Screenings And Parties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After two years of virtual programming, the Maryland Film Festival is set to return next month for five days of in-person screenings and events.

The 24th edition of the festival is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 1 at the historic Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre.

“MdFF attracts talented filmmakers from all over the world, as Baltimore is considered ‘hallowed’ ground for emerging artists. We are thrilled to return to a five-day, in-person event this year,” said Sandra Gibson, executive director of the festival and theater. “The Parkway is more than a movie theater. We’re a neighborhood cinema that builds community by bringing people together. We’re a place that democratizes the power of narrative. We aim to provide a welcoming space for all to organically connect, and offer film for everyone.”

This year’s schedule includes 20 feature films and 130 shorts, plus a special screening of the first episode of “We Own This City,” the HBO limited series based on Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton’s book on the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

Other films include David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars,” presented by legendary Baltimore director John Waters, and two new documentaries by Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner Stanley Nelson.

After parties are scheduled at the following locations:

Fadensonnen

Thursday, April 28

Current Space

Friday, April 29

To be announced

Saturday, April 30

Current Space

Sunday, May 1

The Metro Gallery