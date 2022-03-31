ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Film Festival Returns April With In-Person Screenings And Parties

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEe2z_0evq3Zd500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After two years of virtual programming, the Maryland Film Festival is set to return next month for five days of in-person screenings and events.

The 24th edition of the festival is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 1 at the historic Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre.

“MdFF attracts talented filmmakers from all over the world, as Baltimore is considered ‘hallowed’ ground for emerging artists. We are thrilled to return to a five-day, in-person event this year,” said Sandra Gibson, executive director of the festival and theater. “The Parkway is more than a movie theater. We’re a neighborhood cinema that builds community by bringing people together. We’re a place that democratizes the power of narrative. We aim to provide a welcoming space for all to organically connect, and offer film for everyone.”

This year’s schedule includes 20 feature films and 130 shorts, plus a special screening of the first episode of “We Own This City,” the HBO limited series based on Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton’s book on the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

Other films include David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars,” presented by legendary Baltimore director John Waters, and two new documentaries by Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner Stanley Nelson.

After parties are scheduled at the following locations:

Wednesday, April 27 Fadensonnen

Thursday, April 28
Current Space

Friday, April 29
To be announced

Saturday, April 30
Current Space

Sunday, May 1
The Metro Gallery

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
NBC Chicago

KCON to Make Its Chicago Debut as Festival Returns to In-Person Events

KCON, a global celebration of Korean culture and music, is returning with its first in-person event in two years, this time branching into a new home: Chicago. The festival will step off its 2022 run in May with events aimed at commemorating the festival's reemergence from the pandemic along with its 10-year anniversary, entertainment group CJ ENM announced Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Connecticut Post

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Screen at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” has been cleared for takeoff with a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival. As Variety predicted earlier this month, the “Top Gun” sequel will screen during the French fest, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. More from Variety.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
Variety

ABC Releases Key Art for 94th Oscars Featuring Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. ABC released key art for the 94th Academy Awards on Friday — and it features the first official shot of this year’s three Oscar hosts. The 94th Oscars will be held March 27, with an in-person ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre that will air live on ABC. Last month, the Academy announced that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes would be hosting the big night. In Tuesday’s image, Hall, Schumer and Sykes are seen sitting in a movie theater with their hands held high. The words “Movie lovers unite” sit above the Oscars’...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Stanley Nelson
Person
John Waters
Complex

Watch Keke Palmer in This Exclusive ‘Alice’ Clip

Quiet as its kept, 2022 might be Keke Palmer’s year. Before her work in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear and Jordan Peele’s Nope drops later this year, she plays the titular role in Alice, a thriller written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Palmer’s Alice is a young woman born into slavery...only it’s 1973. She doesn’t know that initially, but when she finds out? Run.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Just One Kiss (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Sparks fly between professor Mia and lounge singer Tony through a series of chance encounters. Little do they know their mothers are scheming to set them up. Startattle.com – Just One Kiss 2022. Just One Kiss is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jeff Beesley (Borderline Normal, Dolan’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film ‘The Kitchen’ for Netflix

A year after winning the best supporting actor Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya is stepping up his creativity behind the camera. In his first co-writing credit, the Brit star has helped pen futuristic dystopian drama The Kitchen for Netflix alongside Joe Murtagh (Calm with Horses, Gangs of London) from an original idea by Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Emmerson (Calm with Horses). Kaluuya will also produce the feature under his 59% Productions banner, while Emmerson produces for DMC Film, the production company co-founded by Michael Fassbender.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominee 'Flee' to Be Adapted as YA...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Hbo#Wjz#Gun Trace Task Force
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Wins SXSW: New Comedy Continues Actor’s Comeback as He Addresses ‘Pig’ Oscar Snub and More

Click here to read the full article. Thousands descended on downtown Austin last week for the return of a beloved festival, but nobody was having a better SXSW than Nicolas Cage. The actor came to town just long enough to bathe in a hero’s welcome: He starred in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” playing a fictionalized version of himself coming to grips with his rocky career, which received such extensive applause throughout its premiere at the Paramount Theater that it may as well have been a rock concert. One Cage obsessive posted flyers around town begging the actor to call him,...
MOVIES
Essence

Netflix’s New ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Series Has Found Its Full Cast

The upcoming prequel will focus on a young Queen Charlotte, and tells the story of her rise to power. Today, Netflix announced that the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff series focusing on a younger Queen Charlotte has found its full cast. The currently untitled project will star India Amarteifo as the young...
TV SERIES
Morning Journal

Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival returns in-person this June

The Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival started in 2004 with the encouragement of Avon residents as a fun twist to pay homage to Duck Tape as an integral part of the local business community, according to a news release. Shurtape Technologies, makers of Duck Tape, is bringing back the festival...
AVON, OH
KEYT

Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival returns March 18, 19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival is back on March 18th and 19th for the second annual Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival after a 2-year hiatus due to Covid. The 2022 festival will be a different experience that celebrates Santa Barbara’s rich surf history at a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

David Fincher's Netflix Movie 'The Killer' Wraps Filming

David Fincher's forthcoming film for Netflix, The Killer, has wrapped production according to various sources, including the social media account of camera crew member Dwanye Barr. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, it will be Fincher's second full feature for the streaming service after 2020's Mank when it debuts late this year or early 2023. The Killer also marks a reunion between the director and his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who penned this adaptation of Alexis Nolent's French-language graphic novel of the same name.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

New Zealand Film Festival Plans Reduced-Size In-Person Edition

The New Zealand International Film Festival will return to an in-person event this year, but in a scaled-down format. It will operate in multiple cities between July 28 and Sept. 4, 2022. Management explained the downsizing as both a reaction to the impact of COVID-19 and as a means to...
WORLD
Richmond.com

French Film Festival returns to Richmond this weekend

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the French Film Festival returns to the Byrd Theatre this weekend, running now through Sunday. The festival is a local favorite, bringing dozens of French films to the big screen that often can't be seen anywhere else in the U.S. The...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy