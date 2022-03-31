ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vols baseball gearing up for in-state battle with Vanderbilt

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToETv_0evq3KdQ00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee (24-1, 6-0 SEC) is gearing up for it’s first big test as the nations top-ranked team. The Vols head west for an SEC showdown with in-state rival No. 3/9 Vanderbilt (20-4, 4-2 SEC) this weekend in Nashville.

The Vols tied the program record for consecutive wins Wednesday with an 11-1 victory over Western Carolina, winning their 16th-straight game. The 1994 team also won 16 in a row and ended the season losing to Arizona State in a NCAA regional matchup.

Tennessee has one of the best starting rotations in the country, led by freshman Chase Burns. Burns (5-0) currently ranks fifth in the nation with a 0.80 earned run average. As a staff the Vols lead the nation in ERA with a mark of 1.86. The Vols pitching corps has given up just 46 earned runs in 25 games this season.

The Tennessee bats heated up early in the season and haven’t cooled down yet. The Vols lead the country in batting average (.338), home runs (66), and doubles (74). Trey Lipscomb has been the big bat in the middle of the lineup, leading the team in homers (10), and RBIs (44).

Vols pitcher Tidwell returns to the mound in victory

Vanderbilt is led on the mound by ace Chris McElvain. The junior from Thompson Station, Tennessee, is 4-0 on the season with a 1.95 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting just .197 against McElvain.

Dominic Keegan has been the most consistent hitter for the Commodores. Keegan leads the team in batting average (.419) and RBIs (28).

Weekend schedule/projected starting pitchers

Game 1 – Friday, April 1 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
RHP Chase Burns (5-0, 0.80 ERA) vs. RHP Chris McElvain (4-0, 1.95 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 2 (8 p.m. ET on SEC Network)
RHP Chase Dollander (4-0, 2.67 ERA) vs. LHP Carter Holton (4-1, 4.02 ERA)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 3 (2 p.m. ET on SET Netowork+ streaming service)
RHP Drew Beam (5-0, 1.12 ERA) vs. TBA

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

WATE
WATE

16K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa center opts to hit NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa basketball player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Wednesday, backup center Josh Ogundele announced that he will be exploring his options outside of Iowa City. On Tuesday, guard Joe Toussaint also entered his name into the transfer portal. Iowa star Keegan Murray declared for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
cbs17

Tennessee high school basketball coach arrested for buying meth

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teacher and basketball coach at a Tennessee high school was arrested for purchasing meth. Layce Colter was arrested Thursday afternoon following a sting operation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Colter is the head coach for the girl’s basketball team at Red Boiling Springs High School.
RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#College Baseball#Vanderbilt#Sec#Arizona State#Era#Thompson Station
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFB.com

Tyrann Mathieu on joining Saints (EXTENDED)

‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city. Southern passes halfway point of spring...
NFL
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Colin Kaepernick to reunite with Jim Harbaugh, serve as honorary captain for Michigan's spring game

College football spring games are more about celebrations and fun than actual football, and honorary captains with loose (or zero) ties to the program are often a part of the festivities. Such is the case with Michigan's Maize and Blue spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 2. The scrimmage, set to kick off around noon ET, will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Stetson Bennett’s Younger Brother Announces His Commitment

Stetson Bennett initially joined Georgia as a walk-on before leading the Bulldogs to a national championship last year. His younger brother, Luke Bennett, is hoping to follow in his footsteps. The wide receiver from Blackshear’s Pierce County High School committed to Georgia as a walk-on athlete. He announced his decision...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Jay Wright breaking tradition at Final Four

Jay Wright is breaking tradition at this year’s Final Four. Wright has reached the Final Four for the fourth time in his career and is looking to lead Villanova to its third national championship under him (and fourth overall). The 60-year-old coach has long been known for being a sharp dresser and has worn suits at the Final Four in the past. However, dress expectations were relaxed from suits to casual clothing during the pandemic. Many conferences/coaches have since agreed to continue with the casual clothing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

No. 1 Vols take SEC series opener over ’Dores

NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field. The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season. Luc Lipcius got Tennessee...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATE

WATE

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy