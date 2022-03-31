Vols baseball gearing up for in-state battle with Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee (24-1, 6-0 SEC) is gearing up for it’s first big test as the nations top-ranked team. The Vols head west for an SEC showdown with in-state rival No. 3/9 Vanderbilt (20-4, 4-2 SEC) this weekend in Nashville.

The Vols tied the program record for consecutive wins Wednesday with an 11-1 victory over Western Carolina, winning their 16th-straight game. The 1994 team also won 16 in a row and ended the season losing to Arizona State in a NCAA regional matchup.

Tennessee has one of the best starting rotations in the country, led by freshman Chase Burns. Burns (5-0) currently ranks fifth in the nation with a 0.80 earned run average. As a staff the Vols lead the nation in ERA with a mark of 1.86. The Vols pitching corps has given up just 46 earned runs in 25 games this season.

The Tennessee bats heated up early in the season and haven’t cooled down yet. The Vols lead the country in batting average (.338), home runs (66), and doubles (74). Trey Lipscomb has been the big bat in the middle of the lineup, leading the team in homers (10), and RBIs (44).

Vanderbilt is led on the mound by ace Chris McElvain. The junior from Thompson Station, Tennessee, is 4-0 on the season with a 1.95 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting just .197 against McElvain.

Dominic Keegan has been the most consistent hitter for the Commodores. Keegan leads the team in batting average (.419) and RBIs (28).

Weekend schedule/projected starting pitchers

Game 1 – Friday, April 1 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

RHP Chase Burns (5-0, 0.80 ERA) vs. RHP Chris McElvain (4-0, 1.95 ERA)



Game 2 – Saturday, April 2 (8 p.m. ET on SEC Network)

RHP Chase Dollander (4-0, 2.67 ERA) vs. LHP Carter Holton (4-1, 4.02 ERA)



Game 3 – Sunday, April 3 (2 p.m. ET on SET Netowork+ streaming service)

RHP Drew Beam (5-0, 1.12 ERA) vs. TBA

