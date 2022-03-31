ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Police investigating after man shot at Syracuse gas station

By CNY Central
cnycentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the Sunoco gas station and 7/11 convenience...

cnycentral.com

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted robbery at a Circle K convenience store left an employee in the hospital and now he’s out of a job after he says he was fired for showing his gun to the robber. Lawrence Hamilton says just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, he was working with another employee, there were two customers inside the store as well. When a man walked in, went behind the counter and pulled a gun.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
WCTV

Shots fired at West Pensacola St. gas station, Tallahassee police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at a Shell Gas Station on West Pensacola Street late Monday night. According to the department’s incident report, officers were sent to the area of 2410 West Pensacola St. around 11:49 p.m. Monday because a shooting had just happened there.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS 46

Man found shot to death near southeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death along Edgewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the Synergy gas station. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 24-year-old Ricardo Fontaine. Community...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In A 2021 Stabbing Death

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have arrested a woman who stabbed a man to death over a year ago. On January 25th of 2021, police responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital to find 21 year old Toddrick Rice of Syracuse, stabbed. He died a short time later. Police have now...
SYRACUSE, NY
WBOC

Virginia State Police Say Police Officer was Fatally Shot At A Gas Station

COVINGTON, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say three people, including a police officer, were fatally shot at a gas station and convenience store. Police say Toney Poulston Jr. went to the store where a relative, Randall Paxton, worked on Monday afternoon, confronting and ultimately shooting Paxton. When Covington Police...
COVINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

