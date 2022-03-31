Lehigh Acres man arrested for pointing AK-47 at woman after he shot pellet gun at her child

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man is arrested for pointing an AK-47 at a mother after she confronted him for firing a pellet gun at her daughter early Thursday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the mother and daughter were riding a go-kart past Gentle Lloyd Harrison Jr.’s home on Harry Ave and 30th Street Southwest just before 1 a.m. Then he allegedly shot the pellet gun at them. One pellet hit the daughter. When the mom confronted Harrison Jr., that’s when he pointed the gun at her.

For several hours, deputies swarmed the area to investigate. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Harrison Jr. is facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Hendry County for failure to pay child support.