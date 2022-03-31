Bicycle road safety crucial as weather warms back up

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As the days fly off the calendar and spring draws closer, more bicycles and motorcycles are out on the road.

The Beckley police department emphasized bike safety to both cyclists and motorists alike.

For cyclists, it’s important to remember if you are riding on the street, you must follow all of the same traffic laws on a bike as you would driving a car.

Lieutenant Jason McDaniel also reminded cyclists to make themselves as visible as possible on the road.

“Try to wear brightly colored clothes because vehicles are not used to seeing bicycles and a lot of drivers pay them no attention. They don’t even see them,” said Lt. McDaniel. “Always watch in the intersections. Even if you have the right of way, imagine the car did not see you.”

In the next few weeks, the Beckley police themselves will also be out on their bike patrol program.

The bike patrol aims to make police officers easier to talk to and will cover city housing, uptown Beckley, and the Rails-to-Trails bike trail.

“Chances are if you’re walking on Rails-to-Trails, I’ll go by you. My windows are going to be up because I’ll have the air conditioning on, and there’s no personal talking there. On the bicycle, it gets you out. To where, if I’m on the bicycle, the thought process is, I’m a lot more approachable to you,”said Lt. McDaniel.

McDaniel said it is important for drivers in cars to understand bicycles belong on the road too, and they should be given the same respect on the road as cars. He added as more bikes and motorcycles will be on the road, it’s critical to always check your blind spots and be courteous on the road.

“For the car drivers, the seasons are changing, warmer weather, watch for bicycles,” said McDaniels. “Do realize bicycles do belong on the road. They have a right to be there as much as the car does.”

Beckley Police also reminded people that helmets are legally required for bike riders under the age of 15.

