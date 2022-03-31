ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1M to establish mobile units for addiction treatment

By Richard Roman
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced an award of $1.6 million that will go to eight addiction services providers statewide, allowing them to establish Mobile Medication Units (MMUs). The MMUs will dispense medications to treat substance use disorder, including methadone and buprenorphine.

Officials said this would allow individuals easier access to treatments and receive those medications without the need to travel to a brick-and-mortar facility. These MMUs will be the first in New York State to be allowed to be operated by existing Opioid Treatment Program Providers, made possible by a Federal Drug Enforcement Administration rule change

“The lack of transportation or the distance from a treatment facility should not act as a barrier to receiving necessary care for addiction, including lifesaving medication such as methadone,” Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said. “These new mobile medication units will offer comprehensive addiction services and bring important help directly to individuals in need, giving them another avenue to receive important help in their recovery.”

MMUs are designed to provide New Yorkers seeking treatment for a substance use disorder with access to multiple services in one location, addressing the ongoing need for comprehensive treatments statewide. Various services will be offered including admission assessments, medication induction, medication administration and observation, toxicology tests, and other medical services.

Additionally, MMUs will supplement existing mobile services throughout the state offered by various Opioid Treatment Program Providers including assessment of services, counseling, medications other than methadone for addiction treatment, telepractice, and transportation services. Awards are being administered through OASAS, which is funded through the Federal Substance Abuse Prevention & Treatment Block Grant Supplemental.

The following providers are each receiving $200,000 in funding through this program:

Capital Region

  • PROMESA, Inc.

Central NY

  • Helio Health, Inc.

Finger Lakes

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Mohawk Valley

  • Helio Health, Inc.

New York City

  • Vocational Instruction Project (VIP) Community Services, Inc.

North Country

  • Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, Inc.

Southern Tier

  • Ithaca Alpha House Center Inc. DBA Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services

Western NY

  • BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc.
