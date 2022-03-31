ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow ends 550 points lower as investors close books on losing quarter

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0evq1hfb00

Stocks closed sharply lower Thursday, capping a volatile and losing quarter for major U.S. equity indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

fell around 550 points, or 1.6%, to close near 34,678, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.34%

fell around 72 points, or 1.6%, to end near 4,530.The Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+0.29%

shed around 222 points, or 1.5%, finishing near 14,221. That left the S&P 500 down nearly 5% for the first three months of 2022, its first losing quarter in two years. The Dow fell 4.6% over the first quarter, while the Nasdaq dropped 9.1%.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MarketWatch
MarketWatch

125K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

31M+

Views

Follow MarketWatch and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Stock#Nasdaq Composite#Spx
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should buy these 11 recently-boosted dividend stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered investors a list of dividend stocks whose yields recently increased, that he believes buyers should add to their portfolio. "You want bountiful dividends that are also safe, and the best way to determine a dividend's safety is by searching for the companies that have recently raised their payouts," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

My husband and I took care of my mother-in-law for eight years. Around five years ago we gave up the house we were renting to save her home because she could not afford it, and because she could no longer live alone. We ended up taking out a loan to buy her house. It was not gifted and we did not incur her debt; instead, we paid what the house was appraised for.
SOCIETY
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

125K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy