Dow ends 550 points lower as investors close books on losing quarter
Stocks closed sharply lower Thursday, capping a volatile and losing quarter for major U.S. equity indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell around 550 points, or 1.6%, to close near 34,678, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500
fell around 72 points, or 1.6%, to end near 4,530.The Nasdaq Composite
shed around 222 points, or 1.5%, finishing near 14,221. That left the S&P 500 down nearly 5% for the first three months of 2022, its first losing quarter in two years. The Dow fell 4.6% over the first quarter, while the Nasdaq dropped 9.1%.
