Tama County, IA

South Tama names next superintendent

tamatoledonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Tama County Board of Education has named Bettendorf elementary principal John Cain the next superintendent at South Tama County Community School District. Cain was chosen out of a field of three finalists that also included Prairie Lakes AEA Director Lisa Hartman and Marshalltown High School Principal Jacqueline...

www.tamatoledonews.com

