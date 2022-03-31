ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Evening Forecast: A nice couple of days

By Jay Martin
brproud.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Cool and Clear. Lows near 45. Tomorrow: Mostly Clear. Highs near 75. A cooler end to the week after that line of storms. Highs are staying in the 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. So,...

