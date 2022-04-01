ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High schooler reveals he brought his great-grandmother to senior prom: ‘Everyone just went wild’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
 1 day ago

A high schooler in Watford City, North Dakota has opened up about how he brought his great-grandmother as his date to prom .

High school senior Dakota Wollan discussed how his great-grandmother became his date during a recent interview with Kfyr-Tv , detailing how he originally didn’t have anyone that he wanted to take to senior prom.

After a suggestion from his father, Wollan decided to ask his great-grandmother, Madeline Miller, to accompany him.

Before attending the event, Wollan asked Miller to be his date with a promposal, which included a “truck” that she gave him and a “sign.”

“I have this old truck she gave me, it’s a 1985 Ford she handed down to me and I got it running again,” he told the outlet. “So, I took that truck and made a sign.”

The sign read: “Can I take you to prom in this old truck?”

Wollan admitted that he was “pretty nervous” when asking his great-grandmother, who said that she wasn’t sure why he wanted her to go with him.

“I was just wondering why he would want a 92-year-old going to prom with him when there are so many young girls in the school,” she said.

Nevertheless, Miller agreed to go, as she had “never been to prom before.”

Wollan acknowledged that if she hadn’t said yes, he wouldn’t have attended the dance.

“If she would have said no, I wouldn’t have gone, so thanks to her I got to make a memory for my last prom and her first prom,” he explained.

Regarding the prom itself, Miller expressed how she had a wonderful time. “Walking beside my great grandson, listening to this music as we walked and people clapping and hollering,” she recalled about the dance.

The high schooler detailed how other people at the prom cheered him and his date on. “We walked out on the floor, and everyone just went wild,” he added, along with saying that they “brought tears to many people’s eyes.”

Wollan noted how he and his great-grandmother did one dance together at the prom, and he then took her home.

To the outlet, Miller said that she couldn’t remember if proms were even a thing back when she was in high school. She also confessed that she was only in high school for a year and a half, as she had dropped out to help her dad out at the farm when he had gotten sick.

The Independent has reached out to Wollan for comment.

Comments / 5

Marguerita Jackson
1d ago

i thought that was a pretty sweet gesture of the young man to bring his 92! Year old granny she missed her prom and it was just the thought that counted to me

Reply
5
