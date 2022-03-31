A maps of the propose light rail line along the Clifton Corridor.

MARTA is exploring using a type of “off-wire” train or bus rapid transit (BRT) for the long-proposed transit connection from Lindbergh station to the Emory University/CDC campuses.

Light rail along the corridor, which would also connect to the Avondale Station, was first conceived more than 60 years ago, but only started gaining renewed traction in 2012. While light rail is still on the table, it appears MARTA is looking for a less expensive alternative.

MARTA officials told the the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee on Thursday it it exploring so called “off-wire” technology – essentially a battery-operated train without an overhead wire – that would make the Clifton Corridor line more compatible with the CSX freight line it would run alongside.

Transit officials said they are also considering a BRT line for the Clifton Corridor, similar to the one soon to connect Downtown with Summerhill and proposed for the Campbellton Road Corridor.

Interim MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood said initial study for BRT on the Clifton Corridor showed an “improvement for cost, time, and flexible operational efficiency.”

Greenwood said MARTA was working on “aggressive schedule” to narrow down the most efficient mode by the end of the year.

The post ‘Off-wire’ trains, bus rapid transit considered for Clifton Corridor line appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .