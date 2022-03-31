ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Chris Rock joke immediately after Will Smith’s slap at Oscars

By Lauryn Overhultz
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

A new video angle from Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony shows Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Chris Rock’s comment immediately after Will Smith slapped him. Smith stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting an award....

