A 5K event for all ages will be hosted in Barstow this weekend by the nonprofit of a local mother whose son’s death inspired her to help families in similar situations. Caleb’s Superhero 5K Color Run will be held Saturday, March 26 at Robert A. Sessions Memorial Sportspark in Barstow, 2800 Mayor Katy Parkway, by Babies So Special. Tickets are $10 for those seeking to participate in the 5K run and $5 for those who just want to spectate and enjoy the event, which can be paid for in advance on Eventbrite.

BARSTOW, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO