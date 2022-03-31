Baltimore Police Seek Help Identifying Homicide Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim found dead in southeast Baltimore earlier this month .

The unidentified man was found dead about 5:20 p.m. March 1 at the scene of a reported overdose in the 300 block of Spring Court, Baltimore Police said.

An autopsy performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the man’s manner of death was homicide but was unable to identify him, police said.

Since then, a Good Samaritan provided a photo of a man who might be the homicide victim to a city councilman, who handed it over to investigators.

But due to the victim’s lack of identification, tooth decay and no match for his fingerprints in the system, he has yet to be positively identified.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.