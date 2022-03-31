ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police Seek Help Identifying Homicide Victim

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CMDj_0evpzFGF00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim found dead in southeast Baltimore earlier this month .

The unidentified man was found dead about 5:20 p.m. March 1 at the scene of a reported overdose in the 300 block of Spring Court, Baltimore Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cbTv_0evpzFGF00

Photo via Baltimore Police

An autopsy performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the man’s manner of death was homicide but was unable to identify him, police said.

Since then, a Good Samaritan provided a photo of a man who might be the homicide victim to a city councilman, who handed it over to investigators.

But due to the victim’s lack of identification, tooth decay and no match for his fingerprints in the system, he has yet to be positively identified.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Related
Daily Voice

Growing Concerns Over Missing 13-Year-Old From Baltimore

Baltimore Police are seeking the public's help to locate Mohaganny Gilmore, 13, was last seen in the 1500 block of Shields Place on Wednesday, Mar. 16, the department said. Gilmore is about 5'5" and weighs about 160 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former NSA Employee Who Was On Phone In Fatal Baltimore County Crash Handed 6 Month Sentence

ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A Halethorpe man who was taking selfies while driving when he caused a fatal accident in Baltimore County last year was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday. Dylan Shields, 29, was convicted of negligent manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years with all but six months in prison. Shields had his car set to cruise control while he took selfies in the Jan. 2021 crash that killed 30-year-old Luke Souders, prosecutors said Tuesday. “To be actually taking a selfie and holding a phone in front of your face and plus you have the vehicle in cruise control,” Luke’s mother,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Three Repeat Offenders Arrested In Murder Of Baltimore Man

Three people including some violent offenders have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this year, authorities said. Ronnie Harris Jr., 38, Janay Barksdale, 33, and Morgan Reed, 40 have all been arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old James Moore. Both Barksdale and Reed are repeat offenders and Harris is a repeat violent offender.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

