Texas Fishing Report for April 1

Here is latest Fishing Report as provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife for April 1.

Big Bend Region

Amistad

GOOD. Water clear; 60 degrees; 50.27 feet low. Channel catfish with and few blue catfish mixed in are good in 70-80 feet of water using punch bait. No reports of yellow catfish, the bite usually turns on in April. As water temperatures reach the mid 60s the catfish should move shallow. Black bass are moving up to 10-15 feet of water biting on Brush Hogs. Report by Captain Kent Terrill, 3T’s Guide Service.

Panhandle/Plains Region

Alan Henry

GOOD. Water clear; 60 degrees; 5.01 feet low. Windy weather has the fish scattered all across the lake, but fishing should improve as the winds settle this weekend. Crappie are fair on minnows and good on jigs in 4-30 feet of water. They will begin to spawn when water temperatures get up to around 60 degrees. Catfish are slow on liver, fresh cut bait and live perch. Report provided by Randy Britton, Lake Alan Henry Crappie Guide. The bass pre-spawn is finally underway with fish moving up to 5-25 feet of water. Success with swim jigs, spinnerbaits and senkos. Report provided by Phillip Pool, Gone Fish’n Guide Service.

Arrowhead

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60-65 degrees; 2.73 feet low. Catfish are good shallow up to 10 feet using punch bait or fresh cut shad. Crappie are starting to transition into shallower water. Reports of catches off the fishing pier at the state park. No report on largemouth bass or white bass. Report by Brandon Brown, Brown’s Guide Service.

Cisco

GOOD. Water clear; 62 degrees; 3.78 feet low. The crappie spawn is on and the bite is good with a lake record 1.3 pound black crappie caught on a rosy red minnow. Bass are good on RatLTraps and divers. With the water in the 60s look for bass to move shallow to spawning beds. Channel and blue catfish are good on earthworms moving to shallower water. Report by Jason Miller, Lake Cisco Rentals.

Coleman

FAIR. Slightly stained; 58 degrees; 2.04 feet low. The water is warming and fish should be moving shallow. Bass are fair migrating shallow to spawning beds biting on creature baits. Crappie should be transitioning back to the main lake structure biting on jigs and minnows. Catfish should be moving shallow biting on cut bait.

Ft. Phantom Hill

GOOD. Water stained; 57 degrees; 1.85 feet low. Hybrid bass and white bass are fair on structure using live bait. Crappie are reported to be good on jigs and minnows near the mouths of creeks. Catfish are good in shallow to moderate depths on cut bait. Report by Clayton Lohse, Respect the Fish Guide Service.

Hubbard Creek

GOOD. Water Stained; 58 degrees; 3.28 feet low. White bass are good in the creeks and upper end of the reservoir using a MALure. Catfish are good in shallow to moderate depths on cut bait. Report by Clayton Lohse, Respect the Fish Guide Service.

Millers Creek

GOOD. Water stained; 59 degrees; 2.34 feet low. The water is warming and fish should be moving shallow. Bass should be migrating shallow to spawning beds biting on creature baits. Crappie should be transitioning back to the main lake structure biting on jigs and minnows. Catfish should be moving shallow biting on cut bait.

Nasworthy

GOOD. Water murky; 63 degrees. 0.75 feet low. Bass are good in the river around reeds using soft plastic baits. Crappie are good around docks and in the reeds, using jigs and minnows. Catfish are good using stink bait around the dam and in the river. Report provided by the Angelo State Fishing Team.

O.C. Fisher

FAIR. Water stained; 57 degrees. 42.77 feet low. Largemouth bass are good and should be migrating shallow to spawning beds. Crappie are good on minnows and white jigs near structure. White bass are fair on silver spoons. Catfish are fair on stink bait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. Ivie

GREAT. Water clear; 50-54 degrees. The warmer water is found up the rivers. Bass are good on jerkbaits, swimbaits and Texas Rigs in 10-25 feet of water starting to transition shallow. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Looking for the crappie to start the transition soon.

Possum Kingdom

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 55-60 degrees; 1.67 feet low. Striped bass have been hit-or-miss on both live and artificial baits. Sand bass are still missing from the main lake, with a few bites on shallow points early in the morning. Catfish are great on cut shad fished on bottom on the north end of the lake. Report provided by TJ Ranft, Ranft Guide Service. Striped bass are slow and scattered but can be found mid lake to the north end. They can be caught on crankbaits, slabs, and live bait. Report provided by Kraig Sexton, Sexton’s Guide Service LLC.

Spence

FAIR. Water stained; 53 degrees. 39.28 feet low. Crappie are good using minnows and jigs. Bass are fair on creature baits, and should be migrating shallow to beds. Channel catfish are fair on live and cut bait on windblown points.

Twin Buttes

FAIR. Water stained. 62 degrees. 12.80 feet low. Crappie are good on live bait in 18 feet of water. White bass are in the river spawning in 12 feet of water biting on live bait and jigs. Catfish are slow on prepared baits and cut shad, still deep but should be moving shallow as the water temperature increases. Report by Captain Michael Peterson, 4 Reel Fun Guide Service.

Hill Country

Brownwood

SLOW. Water stained; 55-61 degrees; 2.37 feet low. Bass are good with catches up to 3 pounds on chatterbaits, crankbaits and shaky heads. Bass are shallow in water less than four feet. White bass are good on slabs and small jigs. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs in 5-15 feet of water.

Buchanan

FAIR. Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 4.93 feet low. Crappie are good in 2-10 feet of water biting on orange or chartreuse/black jigs. Report by Jess Rotherham, Texas Crappie Fishing Service.

LBJ

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.66 feet low. Crappie and white bass are good drifting jigging spoons in the creek. Largemouth bass are good sight fishing on beds using creature baits. Report by Randal Frisbie, Central Texas Fishing Guide, LLC. Bass are good in the backs of canals in shallow water on beds biting on small plastics and stick worms. Report by Carson Conklin, ATX Fishing.