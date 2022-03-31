ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WATCH: Austin cyclist OK after being hit by car that sped off

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Monica Madden
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34o0LK_0evpyhfq00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man’s evening bike ride almost turned deadly, after video shows a car hitting the cyclist on Riverside Drive and then speeding off.

A video captured by a bystander shows cyclist Nick Gardiner riding in front of the Long Center, when a car appearing to change lanes hits Gardiner and drives off. He said it happened a little before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Austin Police said the incident occurred near the 700 block of W. Riverside Drive.

You can see Gardiner roll over from the impact almost three times before he makes his way to the sidewalk and collapses on a grassy area.

In the video, bystanders run by to attend to the cyclist and make sure he is OK. The hit and run was captured on camera by Scott Thigpen, who can be seen calling 911 in the video.

Gardiner said the driver was “harassing” him for about half a mile, saying at one point the driver was rolling down his window to yell at Gardiner.

“It was a clear-cut case of road rage,” he said. “No reasonable person would do that.”

Gardiner told KXAN he filed a police report with the Austin Police Department in hopes of finding the driver. He described the car as a white coupe and guesses it is an early 2000s model of a Honda Accord.

Austin Police said the case is being investigated as aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Gardiner said he had reflectors on both the front and back of his bike, as well as a light.

The cyclist said he does not have any broken bones but has other injuries including a severe rash from impact with the road, a golf ball-sized lump on his knee, bruising on his palm and other cuts.

“I got lucky. If it went any other way, I don’t think I’d be talking to you right now,” he said.

According to Texas bicycle laws, all bicyclists must ride alongside streets and roadways, as opposed to sidewalks, when a designated bike line is unavailable.

“It’s not going to stop me from cycling, it’s just going to stop me from cycling on the roads here. I think I’m gonna be trying to go somewhere where cars can’t be, and I think that’s the responsibility of the City of Austin to maintain that,” Gardiner said. “To provide us with an opportunity to not get murdered.”

Thigpen, who captured the collision on a GoPro, explained he was riding with a group of friends that night himself. He said because he’s been run off the road by cars before, he bought a GoPro for his helmet to record his rides.

“I was sitting, waiting on the group, and talking to some people … and I noticed the cyclist coming, and then I saw the car come, go past him, intentionally swerve and hit him,” Thigpen said.

He said Gardiner did have lights on his bike when the incident happened. Thigpen said as a cyclist of 10 years himself, he wishes there was a way to educate the public about sharing the roads.

“It made me really mad. I was really upset. But the one thing that kept going through my head is like, I just wish there was a way that we could educate the public that a cyclist is not the tyrranid of the world, and because somebody chooses an alternate form of driving that doesn’t cost gas … there just has to be some give and take,” Thigpen explained.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man killed in motorcycle crash identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified. Billiejoe Brooks, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5200 block of Loop 322 around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Abilene Police Department. Police say Brooks was traveling west on the overpass when his […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cyclist#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a...
HOBBS, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

KXAN

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy