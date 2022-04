AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Harris English has decided not to play in the Masters next week as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn labrum. English was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour last year and finished third in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. He has not played since the Sony Open in Honolulu the second week of the year.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO