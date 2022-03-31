ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Whitmer announces $26.2M investment in Flint’s first state park, part of $4.8B infrastructure plan going to fix dams

WNEM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday evening, March 31. Mid-Michigan...

www.wnem.com

Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds announced $100 million investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa’s air transportation system through the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, Iowa’s eight commercial airports are eligible for funding that will support modernization and expansion projects. Officials have announced that 90%of the funds will be granted based upon passenger numbers from 2019 and the remaining 10% will be split equally among the eight commercial airports.
IOWA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Michigan Legislature approves $4.8B infrastructure plan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers on Thursday approved $4.8 billion in spending, mostly for infrastructure upgrades, with an influx of federal pandemic and other funds that will go toward water systems, roads, parks and other priorities including affordable housing. The huge supplemental budget plan, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Whitmer, lawmakers strike $4.8B spending deal for water, broadband, housing

(The Center Square) – Michigan lawmakers struck a $4.8 billion spending deal later than 10 p.m. on Wednesday with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "These are tough times for families, small businesses, and communities, and this bipartisan supplemental will help grow our economy, create jobs, and invest in every region of our state," Whitmer said in a statement. "I look forward to signing this supplemental when it reaches my desk and continuing in this spirit of collaboration to pass another balanced, bipartisan budget that delivers on the kitchen-table issues.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Skubick: Where are the $4.8B infrastructure funds going?

CORRECTION: In a prior edition of this article, Lance Binoniemi was described as a lobbyist for the Michigan Infrastructure Association when he is actually a lobbyist for the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA). LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lead pipe removals, flooded freeways, bridge repairs and a host of other infrastructure projects are being funded […]
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan Legislature OKs $4.8B spending plan for water, housing, broadband

(The Center Square) – Michigan lawmakers approved a “monumental” $4.8 billion spending package focusing on water infrastructure, housing, and broadband access. The House voted 95-7, followed by a Senate vote of 34-3 in the GOP-controlled Legislature, which struck a deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week.
POLITICS
9&10 News

Legislature Passes $4.8 Billion Infrastructure Spending Package

The state legislature sent nearly $5 billion of spending bills to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Mainly built around infrastructure and water, it is the biggest supplemental bill passed in the COVID era. For the past year and a half both parties have laid out proposals on what the state should be spending their federal COVID relief dollars on and both sides have agreed they need to be long-term investments but little of the money has been spent before Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Federal funding goes to infrastructure projects planned in state parks

(Bismarck, ND) -- Nearly 16-million dollars in federal coronavirus aid will be used to fund infrastructure projects in state parks. Projects on the list include a maintenance shop and seasonal housing at Sully Creek State Park, electric and water upgrades at Grahams Island State Park, maintenance and upgrades at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, and work on the Art Link Cabin and general maintenance at Cross Ranch State Park. The projects will be bid out over the next three years.
BISMARCK, ND
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine announces new investments in Appalachian Ohio, state parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine said a “comprehensive investment” plan is coming for Ohio’s Appalachian communities, as well as new support for state parks, when he addressed a joint session of the General Assembly at his state of the state address Wednesday afternoon. “One of the most important things we can do that […]
OHIO STATE
WNEM

Bay City gives update on progress of Liberty Bridge

Three years after retiring from a local police force, Canjo the police dog continues to battle the physical toll of nearly a decade of service with the Saginaw Police Department. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, March 30. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
BAY CITY, MI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

State governments to get $2.9B in infrastructure grants

(Washington, DC) -- The Transportation secretary says the White House is ready to issue grants for roads, bridges and other projects. Pete Buttigieg confirms nearly three-billion dollars will go to state and local governments. The money comes from the one-trillion dollar infrastructure bill President Biden signed last year. Applications for...
U.S. POLITICS
WNEM

Physician weighs in on current state of COVID-19 in Michigan

Mich. (WNEM)- Beginning next week, the department of health and human services will update its online COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesdays only. Officials say COVID-19 case rates and deaths are at their lowest point in the state since August. “Hospitals are thankfully back to sort of a normal operation,” said Flint...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Taco Boy owner able to keep drive-thru under agreement made with city

Michigan businesses affected by the pandemic have a couple more days to apply for help, investigators are looking into a fire at a Freeland business and your forecast. Although it was deceiving sunshine, after being cloudy much of last week, it’s been nice to get the bright skies back in the fold for today.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Michigan business grant program deadline on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan businesses have a few more days to apply for the Growing MI Business grant program. The program is set up by the state of Michigan to distribute up to $409 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to businesses impacted by the pandemic. Businesses have...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Monroe News

Local lawmakers support $4.8B spending plan

Lawmakers serving the region supported a $4.7 billion Michigan spending plan that is expected to have a direct impact on Monroe County. The compromise between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders includes a spending bill for the 2022 financial year that includes replacing lead water pipes, improving dam safety, fixing the state's unemployment system and more.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

STARS looking to expand operations with new hub

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Saginaw’s Public Transit Services are looking to expand its operations by converting an old recreational facility into a brand-new hub for its buses. The Civitan Recreational Center has sat vacant for nearly a decade on the corner of N. Warren Avenue and Wadsworth Road, but a chance for a new life is just around the corner.
SAGINAW, MI

