Whitmer announces $26.2M investment in Flint’s first state park, part of $4.8B infrastructure plan going to fix dams

The state legislature sent nearly $5 billion of spending bills to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Mainly built around infrastructure and water, it is the biggest supplemental bill passed in the COVID era. For the past year and a half both parties have laid out proposals on what the state should be spending their federal COVID relief dollars on and both sides have agreed they need to be long-term investments but little of the money has been spent before Thursday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO