Summit County, CO

State patrol designates April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month

By Eliza Noe
Summit Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril marks Colorado State Patrol’s awareness campaign to warn drivers against the dangers of distracted driving. Interstate 70, which runs through Summit County, claimed one of the top two spots where...

www.summitdaily.com

Related
redbankgreen

RED BANK: DISTRACTED DRIVING CRACKDOWN

Pay attention: that’s the message Red Bank police hope to get across to motorists as they conduct a special distracted-driving enforcement detail in April. Dubbed “U Drive, U Text, U Pay,” the enhanced enforcement effort, funded with federal money, will target motorists who engage in dangerous distracted driving behaviors. That includes talking on handheld cellphones and sending text messages while driving, according to an RBPD announcement.
RED BANK, NJ
Bristol Press

Bristol police to take part in initiative aimed at curbing distracted driving

BRISTOL – Police next month will take part in a national campaign to cut down on distracted driving. The first leg of the “U drive. U text. U pay.” campaign will take place in April, while the second leg is usually held in the fall. The national campaign, which includes state police and various municipal police departments, steps up enforcement of distracted driving, which has been attributed to one of the leading causes of crashes over the past 10 years.
BRISTOL, CT
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol encouraging safe driving this St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is stepping up patrols this St. Patrick’s Day. The Nebraska State Patrol says their troopers and several other law enforcement agencies will be patrolling for impaired drivers this holiday. Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, is urging motorists...
NEBRASKA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Two After High Speed Chase

Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
GUERNSEY, WY
UPI News

Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder

March 18 (UPI) -- A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, state officials announced. The snowboarder, Devin Overton, 29, was found Thursday after an employee for a snowboarding guide service noticed his tracks entering an avalanche path, with no tracks exiting. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the guide did a beacon search and got a signal south of Trout Lake, about 5 miles southwest of the town of Ophir.
COLORADO STATE
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Three Colorado Cities Named Happiest in US

We're pretty sure he thought nobody would see him, but this driver was busted by Colorado State Patrol for going 136 miles per hour coming from Laramie, Wyoming, on Highway 287. Oops. Man Clocked Going 136 By Colorado State Patrol. We've all done it, to an extent at least, right?...
LARAMIE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Avalanche that closed highway in Colorado struck vehicle

Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

1 Dead After Head-On Collision On Highway 93, Road Closed

(CBS4) – Authorities closed Highway 93 after a deadly head-on crash with a semi-truck and a vehicle on Tuesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the call just after 7:30 a.m. It happened between Highway 72 and Leyden Road, and that’s the area that was closed before 8 a.m. An occupant in the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The semi caught fire, but CSP says no other injuries have been reported. Crash investigators are looking into whether a third vehicle was involved in this crash, and the cause remains under investigation. Hwy 93 is closed in both directions between Hwy 72 and Leyden Rd in #Jeffco due to a head on collision. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes until the accident is cleared. #JCSO pic.twitter.com/xLOHTIiOE5 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 29, 2022 The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a tweet to avoid the area. Highway 93 runs between Boulder and Golden on the west end of the Denver metro area.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Ramping Up Impaired Driving Patrols For St. Patrick’s Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have a message for Marylanders planning to imbibe on St. Patrick’s Day: don’t push your luck. State troopers will be ramping up patrols and working with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers throughout the state starting on Thursday, the state agency said Tuesday. More than 120 people died in Maryland’s roads as a result of impaired driving in 2020 and more than 2,600 people were injured, according to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation. In anticipation that there will be more impaired drivers on the roads on Thursday,...
MARYLAND STATE

