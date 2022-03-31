ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Former Keller ISD Band Director Indicted On 8 Counts Of Indecency With A Child

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments Thursday, March 31, related to the arrest of a former Keller ISD band director in 2021.

Jedidiah Maus, 36, was indicted in eight cases of indecency with a child.

Maus was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 after he allegedly exposed himself to a student .

The original charges were filed as a result of an investigation that began in Sept. 2021 after Keller ISD reported to police that a teacher had exposed himself to a student.

After Maus’ arrest, additional victims came forward with allegations spanning across several years.

Keller Police Detective Bethany Todd led the investigation.

“Detective Todd spent countless hours interviewing witnesses and victims, and corroborating evidence through video surveillance of KISD schools,” Chief Brad Fortune said earlier this month. “These investigations are difficult to work through and require the upmost professionalism, compassion and empathy. Her skills have brought justice to the many victims and their families.”

CBS DFW

3 Arrested In Cool, Texas After Cops Find Molly, Shrooms, Edibles, Special-K, Cocaine At Rave

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were arrested at the Flow Faire rave in Cool, Texas after undercover agents found numerous street drugs at the party held in the 11000-block of Mineral Wells Highway. (courtesy: Parker County Sheriff’s Department) Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit worked in collaboration with Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Mineral Wells Police to make the drug-related arrests. “We are always willing to work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We would like to thank Cool City officials, DPS and Mineral Wells Police...
COOL, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas man kept son's remains in kitchen for four years, police say

A father in Texas was keeping his son's body in the kitchen almost four years after his death, according to authorities. During a welfare check, police discovered David McMichael, 67, held on to his son's remains after he died in May 2018. The Dallas Morning News reported officers in New...
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Sergeant Arrested For Tampering With Evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police sergeant has been arrested for tampering with physical evidence. In January 2022, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to “destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity,” officials said. After an investigation was initiated, Martin was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers. Months later, on March 29, Martin was arrested pursuant to a Grand Jury Indictment for tampering with physical evidence. Prior to his arrest, Martin was placed on unpaid suspension. He is currently in the Lon Evans Corrections Center.
FORT WORTH, TX
