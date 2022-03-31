ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Semi-truck filled with cattle rolls on southern Benton County highway

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08awAr_0evpxzLt00

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers responded to milepost 177 of S.R. 14 in Benton County after a semi-truck and trailer were involved in a rollover accident that put 38 cattle in serious danger.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, ranchers were forced to cut the top of the trailer open and establish a pen so that the cattle would have a safe space to evacuate. Slowly but surely, they have been evacuated on Thursday afternoon.

He later confirmed that the crash, which took place approx. 21 miles south of Kennewick and five miles east of Patterson, claimed the life of four cows.

Tow trucks arrived at the scene by 2:20 p.m. Therefore. Trooper Thorson expects the roadway to be fully opened again between 3:20 and four o’clock on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFQzY_0evpxzLt00

Comments / 3

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
KIMA TV

Two killed in late night fatal car crash

-------------- A Toppenish woman died in a car crash late Friday night a few miles out of Union Gap. Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened on I-82, seven miles east of Union Gap just after 11 p.m. According to the report, Leon Perez, 20, of Yakima...
Lebanon-Express

Two dead following crash on Highway 20

Two people have died following a crash on U.S. 20 Santiam Highway near Sweet Home, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. At around 11:25 a.m. Friday, March 18, OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 by milepost 32 in Linn County. According to OSP,...
SWEET HOME, OR
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, WA
Accidents
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
KING 5

Speeds reached nearly 100 mph in deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. The driver of a vehicle...
TUKWILA, WA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#County Highway#Traffic Accident#State Troopers#S R 14#Wsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick detectives need help identifying three men in truck burglary investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are turning to the community for help identifying three men who have been deemed individuals of interest in their investigation into a recent burglary in the Tri-Cities. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department on Monday afternoon, detectives are looking into a burglary that took place somewhere on the 5300-block of W...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing woman found dead near Fourth of July Pass

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – A North Idaho woman reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.  Janelle M. Burchfield went missing on Monday when she got out of a car on Fourth of July Pass.  Kootenai County deputies searched for her, but were unable to find her. Volunteer search and rescue crews responded to the area and found her body...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy