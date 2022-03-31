ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State Will Soon Have Nation’s First Alert System For Missing Indigenous People

KXL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTULALIP, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that creates a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Tulalip Bay, WA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
CharlotteObserver.com

Podcast calls attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people in NC and beyond

Marcey Blanks’ mother is still waiting for the trial of the man charged with killing her daughter. In the early hours of Nov. 16, 2016, Blanks’ attacker raped her, stabbed her 89 times and set her home in Robeson County on fire. Blanks managed to get up, walk to her neighbor’s home and tell him the name of her attacker. She died on his doorstep. She was 18 years old.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Amber Alert
KXL

Convicted Murderer In Washington State Has Life Sentence Shortened

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – After serving over half his life behind bars, a Seattle man now has a chance to get out after high court rulings. Eric Krueger was originally sentenced to life without parole for the 1997 fatal shooting of Ronald Greenwood and Brady Brown of Everett. Krueger...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Ap#Amber Alerts
The Independent

Why the names of more than 600 sites in the US are being changed to erase racial slur

There are 660 place names in the US that incorporate the word "squaw”, a slur which refers to Native women. A new campaign helmed by the US Interior Department and aided by Native representatives aims to change them all. The New York Times reports that the Interior's effort – led by Deb Haaland, the first Native Cabinet secretary – will strip the word from rivers, mountains, lakes and all other geographic sites where it is used. A task force, which includes Native representatives, has been asked to provide suggestions for replacement names. Those suggestions will then be sent for...
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington D.C.

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington D.C., deaths attributable to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ tuckers enter Washington DC for first time as police close streets into the city

Members of the "People's Convoy" have driven into Washington DC for the first time, prompting city police to close exits leading into the US capital. After spending several days driving loops around the Beltway, drivers in the trucker's convoy decided to attempt to block three lanes of traffic on I-495 before driving into Washington DC. According to The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, one of the truckers made their intentions clear during their drive on the Beltway earlier on Monday, claiming they were going to "f*** some s*** up if [the government] don't do what we say. It's gonna happen."...
PUBLIC SAFETY
95.7 KEZJ

Missing: South Idaho Tribesman Vanishes In Washington State

A fundraising account has been established in the name of a southeast Idaho tribesman last seen in Washington State approximately three months ago. He is thought to have disappeared somewhere between Gig Harbor and Tacoma. A Shoshone-Bannock tribesman named Tyrell Lyons, 28, has been missing for three months. Lyons would...
SHOSHONE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy