Washington State Will Soon Have Nation’s First Alert System For Missing Indigenous People

There are 660 place names in the US that incorporate the word "squaw”, a slur which refers to Native women. A new campaign helmed by the US Interior Department and aided by Native representatives aims to change them all. The New York Times reports that the Interior's effort – led by Deb Haaland, the first Native Cabinet secretary – will strip the word from rivers, mountains, lakes and all other geographic sites where it is used. A task force, which includes Native representatives, has been asked to provide suggestions for replacement names. Those suggestions will then be sent for...

