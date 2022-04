When is a hard cider more like a morning cocktail? When it’s flavored to taste exactly that. Woodchuck Hard Cider, the Vermont-based brand that’s been around since 1991, recently rolled out its Brunch Box, which features what it bills as four “innovative” ciders: Mimosa, Paloma, Bellini and Pearsecco (the latter is like Prosecco, but with, well, pears). It might all seem like an April Fool’s Day joke, but we promise these sips are for real.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO