Ball is life, and that is very true for country music star Eric Church. The singer loves basketball so much that he is canceling a concert in order to watch his favorite college hoops team, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. To make sure he does not miss them play in the Final Four vs. Duke, Church has rescheduled a concert that was originally planned for Saturday, April 2 in Texas -- the same day as the game.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO