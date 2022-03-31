ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge throws out New York's new redistricting maps

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State (WRGB) — A judge has just ruled that New York's redistricting...

cbs6albany.com

Primetimer

Newly released emails show how deeply former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was involved in his brother Andrew Cuomo's "PR machine"

"At one point the emails show Chris Cuomo and the governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, working alone on a draft of a statement the governor would give responding to harassment allegations," reports Vice's Tim Marchman of the emails that were released through New York’s Freedom of Information Law. "They also show Chris Cuomo discussing how best to attack reporting by the New York Times that revealed the nursing-home COVID-19 death toll was far higher than the governor had said." Marchman adds: "The emails show in detail just how intimately Chris Cuomo was involved in crafting political messaging pushing back against Charlotte Bennett, a former Andrew Cuomo aide who said the governor sexually harassed her. They also show him strategizing about how the governor should respond to the scandal over the Cuomo administration’s efforts to cover up how many New Yorkers in nursing homes were dying of COVID."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

You May Need This Soon To Buy A Shotgun In New York

There are some new bills that are being processed in New York State that may soon become law and will change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle or shotgun to submit to a mental health evaluation.
POLITICS
State
New York State
WETM

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Maryland judge throws out Democratic-backed congressional map

March 25 (Reuters) - A Maryland judge on Friday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map, ruling the district lines overwhelmingly favored the party in violation of the state constitution, and ordered lawmakers to draw a new plan. The decision was a blow to Democrats, who are already facing...
MARYLAND STATE
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Judge Rules New Congressional Map Unconstitutional

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge ruled Friday that the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutional, the first Democratic-drawn map to be struck down by a court this redistricting cycle in what the judge called a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.” So far courts have intervened to block maps they found to be GOP gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, infuriating Republicans and leading conservatives to push for the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the power of state courts to overturn maps drawn by state legislatures. Judge Lynne Battaglia gave state lawmakers until Thursday to come up with a new congressional map plan. DOCUMENT: View...
MARYLAND STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
96.1 The Breeze

Seneca Nation Gambling Settlement Will Benefit Western New York

A settlement between New York State and the Seneca Nation over a gambling compact dispute will bring millions of dollars to Western New York. Yesterday New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has received the payment from its settlement with the Seneca Nation and that since most of the money was raised in Western New York, that money will be returned to the area.
GAMBLING
Big Frog 104

Griffo Questions State Funding For New Buffalo Bills Stadium

Senator Joseph Griffo is reacting to Governor Hochul’s plans to commit $600 million in state funding towards the construction of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. “I respect that the Buffalo Bills are an important part of the state, especially Western New York and its economy, and I believe that the team should stay in Buffalo because of its enormous and passionate fan base. I also understand that state and local governments play a role in ensuring the long-term viability of a professional sports team." said Griffo.
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Billing Buffalo in the budget

This week on Empire State Weekly, despite lawmakers failing to pass a final version of the state budget on time, plans are already moving forward with one of the proposals that kept lawmakers from approving the budget by its deadline: the brand new $1.4 billion dollar stadium that will be home to the Buffalo Bills in western New York. Officials in Erie County say getting the proposal passed in the state budget will be one of the final hurdles before the process is turned over to county lawmakers.
BUFFALO, NY

