Chicago, IL

Chicago to give out free gas and public transit cards

By John Clark
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a plan Thursday to give away free gas and public transit cards in an effort to combat rising gas prices and inflation.

According to NBC Chicago , the “Chicago Moves” program will give away 50,000 gas cards worth $150 each through a lottery system.

The city will also give away 100,000 cards good for $50 in public transit.

Lightfoot said Chicago was the first city to create a program to offset the high cost of gas.

To be eligible for these cards, applicants must:

Be residents of Chicago
Be at least 18 years old
Have a current and valid City sticker with correct mailing information for their vehicle
Have a household income at or below 140% of the Area Median Income for Chicago

Debbie Stewart
1d ago

so he's trying to buy votes by giving gas away & she's trying to stay in office by giving money things away well to late light dark foot you are not coming back to office!!!!

