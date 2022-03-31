Chicago to give out free gas and public transit cards

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a plan Thursday to give away free gas and public transit cards in an effort to combat rising gas prices and inflation.

According to NBC Chicago , the “Chicago Moves” program will give away 50,000 gas cards worth $150 each through a lottery system.

The city will also give away 100,000 cards good for $50 in public transit.

Lightfoot said Chicago was the first city to create a program to offset the high cost of gas.

To be eligible for these cards, applicants must:

Be residents of Chicago

Be at least 18 years old

Have a current and valid City sticker with correct mailing information for their vehicle

Have a household income at or below 140% of the Area Median Income for Chicago

