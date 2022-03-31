ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search For Next Seattle Police Chief Begins In April

KXL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says he will begin the search for a permanent police chief in April. Harrell...

www.kxl.com

KXL

Seattle-Area Police Officer Killed While Off-Duty In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say an argument led to the weekend stabbing death on The Las Vegas Strip of a Seattle area police officer. Las Vegas Police say the Saturday night incident on a pedestrian bridge culminated from an altercation over dogs. The suspect, 58-year-old Freddy Allen, has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KXL

Naturopathic Doctor In Washington State Sentenced To Prison

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A former Port Angeles naturopathic physician was sentenced to eight months in prison and one year supervised release after being found guilty of selling products he claimed could prevent numerous serious diseases, including COVID-19. Richard Marschall was convicted in 2021, after a four-day trial, of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, his third conviction.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KTVZ

Police: Officer killed, suspect arrested north of Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state police officer was fatally shot Friday afternoon north of Seattle near Everett Community College. Everett police in a news release identified the officer as 41-year-old Dan Rocha. Police say a suspect in the officer’s killing was arrested minutes after the shooting at the scene of a three-vehicle crash. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Rocha was shot and killed after an altercation with a 50-year-old man who was acting suspicious in a Starbucks parking lot. Police say Rocha served as a patrol officer in North Everett for most of his career and was well respected by both the community and his fellow officers.
KXL

Convicted Murderer In Washington State Has Life Sentence Shortened

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – After serving over half his life behind bars, a Seattle man now has a chance to get out after high court rulings. Eric Krueger was originally sentenced to life without parole for the 1997 fatal shooting of Ronald Greenwood and Brady Brown of Everett. Krueger...
EVERETT, WA
KXL

Judgement Filed Against City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty

PORTLAND, Ore.– City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty was sued by Bank of America in late November because she refused to pay $16,000 in credit card debt. She ran the charges up on two different cards. A Circuit Court judge in Multnomah County has issued orders of default against the Commissioner. Hardesty didn’t show up for court neither did her attorney. The judge ordered her to pay the debt and fees. The Commissioner has said repeatedly she paid for part of her campaign by using the credit cards. Jo Ann Hardesty who is up for re-election May, earns more than $127, 000.00 a year. She’s also responsible for millions of dollars of city money as part of her job.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
KXL

Shooting Victim Dies In Portland’s 23rd Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot two weeks ago in Northeast Portland has died. 30-year-old Zachary Harris was wounded on March 16th under the Cesar Chavez overpass at Halsey Street. Medical professionals tried to save his life, but Harris eventually succumbed to his injuries. This now makes...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS DFW

Arlington’s Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook Named White Settlement’s Next Top Cop

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Current Deputy Police Chief in the City of Arlington, Christopher Cook, was appointed the next Chief of Police for White Settlement. Chief Chris Cook (credit: City of White Settlement) City Manager Jeff James announced Chief Cook will fill the position of former Chief J.P. Bevering who announced his retirement in December. He will oversee and lead the agency of about 53 officers and professional staff team members. “After conducting a national search, Chris possesses many incredible skill sets ideally suited for our community,” James said. “Based upon the depth of his law enforcement experience, his national reputation and...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
Axios Tampa Bay

O'Connor confirmed as next Tampa Police chief

Tampa City Council voted 4-2 Thursday to officially make Mary O'Connor the next police chief of Florida's third-largest city. O’Connor, 51, climbed the ranks at TPD before retiring in 2016 to work as a trainer and consultant.Yes, but: The close vote came after several council members accused the mayor's communications team of besmirching them in the press.The two dissenting votes — from chairman Orlando Gudes and councilman Bill Carlson — were lodged against a selection process they said wasn't transparent.What they're saying: "For me, law enforcement was a calling, not a job or a profession," O'Connor told the council yesterday. "And 28 years ago I was called by the city of Tampa to serve. And I'm not done serving."The new chief outlined her four priorities for the council: Improve relationships with the Black and Latino communitiesHave a robust safety and wellness program for officersReduce crime, especially violent crimeImplement policy to give everyone the police interact with the respect and dignity they deserve
TAMPA, FL
KOMO News

Seattle Police: One killed in University District shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police say a man was killed Sunday afternoon in a shooting at a homeless encampment in the University District. The call came in around 12:45 p.m. for a shooting near 7th Ave NE and NE 43rd St., just along I-5. This is the second deadly shooting at a Seattle homeless encampment within the last four days.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Inquest into 2017 police shooting in Seattle resumes

SEATTLE — King County’s first inquest under its revamped process began Tuesday morning, looking into the circumstances of the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Damarius Butts, who died on April 20, 2017, at the hands of the Seattle Police Department after stealing from a 7-Eleven store downtown. Court documents...
SEATTLE, WA
WHIO Dayton

New Yellow Springs police chief expected to be announced next week

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village leaders in Yellow Springs anticipate the village’s next police chief will be publicly announced next week as negotiations continue. The village announced three finalists earlier this month and anticipate the selected candidate will be announced during the village council meeting Monday, Village Manager Josué Salmerón said in an email to News Center 7 Wednesday.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
KVUE

Hutto names next chief of police, Jeff Yarbrough

HUTTO, Texas — After a "rigorous national search," the City of Hutto officially named its next chief of police, Jeff Yarbrough. Yarbrough will join the department on April 18. He is currently serving as the chief of Round Rock ISD's police department, where he oversees a $5 million budget providing safety and security for 57 campuses, 7,000 employees and 50,000 students.
HUTTO, TX
KXL

Washington Man Calls 9-1-1 To Report He Murdered A Woman

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) – A 40-year-old Shoreline man who called 911 to report he had killed a woman inside his apartment was arrested after police confirmed her violent death. That’s according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, says a judge ordered...
SHORELINE, WA
KXL

King County Settles Prisoner’s Lawsuit For $3 Million

SEATTLE (AP) – King County will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit filed by an incarcerated man who was severely beaten in 2018 by another inmate who officials knew was dangerous and had a history of attacking his cellmates. Toby Meagher suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken bones...
KING COUNTY, WA

