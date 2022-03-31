Search For Next Seattle Police Chief Begins In April

Tampa City Council voted 4-2 Thursday to officially make Mary O'Connor the next police chief of Florida's third-largest city. O’Connor, 51, climbed the ranks at TPD before retiring in 2016 to work as a trainer and consultant.Yes, but: The close vote came after several council members accused the mayor's communications team of besmirching them in the press.The two dissenting votes — from chairman Orlando Gudes and councilman Bill Carlson — were lodged against a selection process they said wasn't transparent.What they're saying: "For me, law enforcement was a calling, not a job or a profession," O'Connor told the council yesterday. "And 28 years ago I was called by the city of Tampa to serve. And I'm not done serving."The new chief outlined her four priorities for the council: Improve relationships with the Black and Latino communitiesHave a robust safety and wellness program for officersReduce crime, especially violent crimeImplement policy to give everyone the police interact with the respect and dignity they deserve

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO