Milwaukee, WI

FAMILY TRAVEL: Milwaukee

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows who Dr. Fauci is and, not surprisingly, he is the best-selling bobblehead at Milwaukee’s National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum — one of the city’s 17 museums. The museum rates as high among the many unique and fun attractions in Wisconsin’s largest city....

WISN

Car crashes into Milwaukee firehouse

MILWAUKEE — Two vehicles crashed Monday night, sending one of them into the front door of a Milwaukee fire station. The firehouse is at West Locust Street and North Teutonia Avenue. People in the car that hit the fire station left the scene before firefighters arrived. This is the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Anonymous objection may foil plan to protect Cedar Gorge on Lake Michigan￼

Conservation setback; mom’s custody battle; COVID’s lasting scars; sanctioned superyacht was made in Wisconsin; nursing home voting under scrutiny. Of note: This week we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about a surprise setback for conservationists who are trying to protect 131 acres of farmland and undisturbed shoreline along Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County. “The final piece of 10 years of fundraising was set to fall into place this spring — a grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program,” Laura Schulte reports. “Until the 11th hour, when an anonymous objector and unwritten rules of the state Joint Committee on Finance combined to throw a wrench into the plans for the preserve.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau’s Wendling rink advances in U18 Curling Nationals

Fort Wayne, IN – The Wendling rink from Wausau won its first game at the U18 National curling championships at the Fort Wayne Curling Center on Thursday. They defeated a team from Bucks County, PA, 5-4, and will play again later Friday afternoon. Coach Jim Wendling reports the game was tight throughout, but the Wendling rink was able to hold the lead in the final end.
WAUSAU, WI
