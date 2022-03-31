ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta, Haley Joel Osment Share Tributes to Co-Star Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

By Zack Sharf
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s been difficult to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person,” Osment wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a...

www.sfgate.com

Us Weekly

Demi Moore Thanks Ex-Husband Bruce Willis for ‘Our Blended Family’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Friendly exes! Nearly 22 years after Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their marriage, they’ve remained on good terms. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍,” the Ghost actress, 59, captioned an Instagram photo with the Die Hard star, 67, on Saturday, March 19. The twosome — who were married between 1987 and 2000 — have remained cordial […]
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Oscars add Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta as presenters

Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday. The show is two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

John Travolta shares 'very proud moment' in rare personal video

John Travolta is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of Hollywood's most acclaimed leading men, but he's also an accomplished private pilot. Taking to Instagram with a rare personal video, John celebrated his latest achievement in the world of aviation with his fans – and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

John Travolta receives license to pilot a 737 plane

John Travolta is ready to “Grease” the landing. The “Saturday Night Fever” star revealed via Instagram on Sunday that he upped his aeronautical credentials and is now licensed to fly a 737 airplane. “A very proud moment in my aviation history,” Travolta, 68, said in a...
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

Nicolas Cage and John Travolta 'Face/Off' at Somerville Theatre

“They’re one-name movie stars,” explains the Somerville Theatre’s creative director Ian Judge. “Cage. Travolta. So many of their roles are iconic… so many career highs and lows.” But we’re sticking with the highs right now for “Face/Off: Travolta/Cage,” a 10-week, 19-film series of double features currently running at the recently refurbished, 108-year-old movie palace in Davis Square. Every Tuesday night during the months of March and April, a film starring John Travolta is followed by one starring Nicolas Cage, culminating on May 3 with “Face/Off,” director John Woo’s delirious 1997 action extravaganza in which the actors literally wear each other’s faces for most of the running time, doing spot-on impersonations of one another in a madcap, meta-movie hall of mirrors and balletic gunplay. Fun fact: “Face/Off” was the first time I ever went to see a movie and then went back to watch it again the very next day.
SOMERVILLE, MA
People

What Does It Mean to Resign from the Academy, and What Will Happen to Will Smith's Oscar Now?

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the fallout since he slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, and the Academy has accepted his resignation, maintaining that it will "continue to move forward" with "disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct."
MOVIES
SFGate

The best and most surprising red carpet looks at the 2022 Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Armchair fashion critics, rejoice: The entertainment industry’s most stylish night is upon us! The arrivals red carpet at the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday minted a handful of early winners in the best-dressed department. Below are some of the gorgeous gowns,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

