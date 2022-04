Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: John Hunter Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst wheeled his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang to a strong fifth-place finish in the Richmond 250 Saturday at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The 23-year-old from Las Vegas started 24th in the 250-lap race around the .75-mile oval, but he didn’t stay there long. Herbst was 13th at the end of the first stage and thanks to quick pit work by his Stewart-Haas Racing crew, Herbst was among the top-10 for the start of the second stage, ultimately finishing ninth to pick up two valuable bonus points. The third and final stage consisted of 100 laps and Herbst was methodical on every tour of the track as the race stayed green through to the finish, with Herbst rising to fifth when the checkered flag waved to earn his third top-five of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO