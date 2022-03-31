99 Selfie Captions That Are As Good As That Lighting

Not long after I graduated college, I was in my first salaried job, making relatively low wages but grateful that I had benefits and the stability of a regular paycheck. Still, I felt adrift. I was unmoored from my understanding of my gender, feeling gravitationally pulled towards abstraction. I felt myself becoming a part of the machine, rotely taking public transit to my job and orienting my day around efficiency. I struggled to figure out what organizing I could plug into, what work might make my life feel meaningful, who to ask for advice on how to change the world. In my malaise, I went to a farmers’ market near my apartment and stopped at an antique stall, where there was a framed poster with poetry inscribed. The stall owner bartered with me, then told me the very little he knew about the piece. I carried it home. The illustration features a faceless woman in a headscarf and hoop earrings, a baby on her back, holding a rifle and a copy of Black Struggle (presumably by Bryan Fulks; the book illustration bears no author). The poem reads:
