ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

99 Selfie Captions That Are As Good As That Lighting

Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We present to you: the ultimate list of 99 selfie captions for every mood and occasion. Selfies have been taken for as long as we’ve had the means and technology to take them. Even Anastasia — yes, that Anastasia — was known to snap a mirror selfie. (Which means that, no,...

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue

8K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow Teen Vogue and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
POPSUGAR

100 Instagram Captions Perfect for Your Spring Selfies

Spring is finally starting to make an appearance, and we couldn't be more thrilled. When the temperature begins to rise, so can your happiness level, and it's hard not to want to spend every second outside soaking up the sun. Whether it's the thrill of throwing on your newest sundress, watching the landscape come back to life as the flowers bloom, or getting to see the sun shine for just a little bit longer each day, there are plenty of reasons to love the spring. While you're capturing photos of your springtime adventures to post to the 'gram, don't get stuck on that final screen deciding what to write. Use one of the Instagram captions below to express your love of the season, and get back to your fun times with friends.
INTERNET
Reader's Digest

60 Best Easter Captions for Your Hoppy Holiday

With Easter right around the corner, you’re likely already getting excited for the big day. Flowers will be in full bloom, eggs will be decorated, and people will be dressed in their favorite pastels to celebrate their favorite Easter traditions, from opening baskets and hunting for eggs to gathering for a family feast. On a day like this, you’re bound to snap some great photos. You may even want to share a few on Instagram—paired with a great Easter caption, of course.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Roberto Benigni
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Alexa
Person
Linda Evangelista
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Susan Sontag
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in gorgeous floral dress – see photo

Spring is just around the corner, and Kelly Clarkson is ready for the season in both her look and her garden furniture. The Kelly Clarkson Show host looked phenomenal in a waist-cinching floral mini-dress as she cuddled up to her pet pooch Henry. The singer looked stunning in the bold floral print that she added a pair of tights and boots to. She kept her accessories to the minimum for the look, but allowed her gorgeous locks to cascade down her shoulders and down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Mental Health#Australian
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in leather look in latest nostalgic video

Shania Twain has been feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she's been sharing several throwback posts on social media – and the most recent one reminded her fans of her iconic style over the years. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the country star posted footage of herself performing That...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Pregnant Rihanna’s Coperni Crop Top Celebrates Her Bump

It’s not what you’re thinking. Despite the guests, the goodie bags, and the, ahem, personalised sports car, this is not Rihanna’s baby shower. Rather, the pregnant singer pulled another sensational non-maternity look out of the bag for a Fenty Beauty launch in LA. Rihanna’s long-sleeved silver crop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lopez Performs in a 3-Piece Catsuit Attached by Metal Chains

Jennifer Lopez swept the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, redefining "icon" performances forever. Not only did the multihyphenate star hit the stage in a black cutout Fausto Puglisi for Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit, she made a grand entrance in a white fur coat that read "equality" provided by Adrienne Landau. Working with her longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the team tapped Roberto Cavalli's house both for Lopez's red carpet appearance and her moment onstage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore sparks reaction with cheeky dance from her bathroom

Drew Barrymore is feeling herself, and rightfully so! The star took to Instagram to share a sultry new video from her shower, and fans can't get enough of it. Drew promoted a make-up product from her beauty line, Flower Beauty, and advised fans of its confidence-boosting consequences. The actress turned...
THEATER & DANCE
POPSUGAR

From Cutouts to Metallics, Miley Cyrus's Catsuit Collection Is Growing by the Day

Miley Cyrus's catsuit phase is upon us, and she's making the trend all her own with help from stylist Bradley Kenneth. It's unclear if the sudden obsession is inspired by Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman getup in "The Batman" or merely by Cyrus's hankering for comfortable onstage dancing, but the 29-year-old singer has been stepping out in skintight catsuits left and right while touring across South America this month, and we're starting to wonder if she packed anything else for her overseas trip.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Are We in a Pixie Cut Renaissance?

The look is rooted in defiance, independence and women’s autonomy. Zoë Kravitz can pull off just about any hairstyle. And over the years, she’s changed her look enough times to prove it. The actor has tried a bleach blonde bob, an upper cut, braids, and in The Batman, she pulls the pixie out from her beauty repertoire once again.
HAIR CARE
Teen Vogue

Jack Harlow Gave Up Drinking Alcohol Because He Wants to “Feel Everything”

Jack Harlow doesn’t have room in his life for hangovers anymore. According to his recent Rolling Stone cover story, 24-year-old Harlow gave up drinking last year and is still going strong with his sobriety. “I’m sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I’m sick of the decisions I make on it,” he tells the magazine. "I'm in my well-oiled-machine era. Because I can see my future right in front of me. And I feel there's so many people counting on me outside of myself."
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Where to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominated Movies

Award season is upon us once more, and the 2022 Oscars have an incredible stack of talent across all major categories. Wondering where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominated movies? We've got you covered. The Academy Awards are set for Sunday, March 27th and will be hosted by Regina Hall,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Teen Vogue

Lux Magazine Wants to Revive the Feminist Left

Not long after I graduated college, I was in my first salaried job, making relatively low wages but grateful that I had benefits and the stability of a regular paycheck. Still, I felt adrift. I was unmoored from my understanding of my gender, feeling gravitationally pulled towards abstraction. I felt myself becoming a part of the machine, rotely taking public transit to my job and orienting my day around efficiency. I struggled to figure out what organizing I could plug into, what work might make my life feel meaningful, who to ask for advice on how to change the world. In my malaise, I went to a farmers’ market near my apartment and stopped at an antique stall, where there was a framed poster with poetry inscribed. The stall owner bartered with me, then told me the very little he knew about the piece. I carried it home. The illustration features a faceless woman in a headscarf and hoop earrings, a baby on her back, holding a rifle and a copy of Black Struggle (presumably by Bryan Fulks; the book illustration bears no author). The poem reads:
ENTERTAINMENT
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy