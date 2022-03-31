ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies Star Addresses Reprising Iconic Roles

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Ke Huy Quan delivered audiences two iconic roles in the span of two years as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, but the actor left his profession behind in the '90s due to the limited nature of opportunities in the industry...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Not Interested in Reprising Role for Cursed Child Movie

While director of the first two Harry Potter films Chris Columbus has expressed his interest in directing a film inspired by the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, not everyone from the franchise is excited to make such a return, with Daniel Radcliffe noting that he hasn't been away from the series long enough to want to reprise his role. The actor didn't rule out a return to the series indefinitely, though admitted that it might be a few more decades before he has any excitement about playing the character again. HBO Max is reportedly developing a TV series inspired by the franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Episode 1 Ending Explained

The premiere of Moon Knight is definitely something extraordinary, it is not anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen given that it is a psychological thriller that will surely leave you on the edge of your seat. With what has transpired, only questions arise as to what could happen next. Here is the ending of Episode 1 explained.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Reacts to Disney+ Debut

The Defenders line-up of characters have officially made their way to the Disney+ streaming service after leaving their original home at Netflix. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher are all streaming now and the stars are all coming out in celebration. Disney+ revealed multiple videos featuring the stars of the series sharing their excitement for fans to rewatch or watch their shows on the streaming service. Now, The Punisher star Jon Bernthal has officially reacted to the series' Disney+ review.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Disney+ Just Lost a Classic Robin Williams Movie

Disney+ just lost one of Robin Williams' classic movies. Fans looking for Mrs. Doubtfire are going to be a little bit disappointed as the film was removed from the streaming service. Now, this isn't a case of censorship or anything of the sort. Instead, the contracts signed by 20th Century Studios before Disney acquired the company are the culprit. Family favorites like The Sandlot, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mr. Poppers Penguins are all getting shuffled around. However, in the United Kingdom and other territories, the Robin Williams movie is still available on the platform. It's been a bit of musical chairs for Disney+ as the landscape has evolved. Different entities have their own streaming services and the rights situations for each individual movie or Tv show can be their own journey. If you want to check out the trailer for the classic, go ahead and peek down below.
MOVIES
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Michelle Yeoh
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Death of Elvira Comic Announced by Dynamite

A new Elvira comic book appears to be taking the Mistress of the Dark into uncharted territory, as The Death of Elvira teases the demise of the iconic character. Over the course of her career, the figure has confronted all manner of macabre characters with supernatural abilities, with the upcoming special seemingly taking the figure in an all-new direction. The special from Dynamite Entertainment has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which comes with a variety of perks and limited-edition incentives, including various covers, artwork, and other comics. You can secure your copy at the book's official Indiegogo campaign before the 40-page special is expected to debut this summer.
COMICS
#Reprise#Film Star#Asian
ComicBook

Watch Uncensored Video of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple's expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Confirms Empire Strikes Back Final Scene Was Added Later to Overcome Downbeat Ending

Mark Hamill is dropping some major Star Wars movie tea, by confirming that the final scene of The Empire Strikes Back was changed to make it more hopeful and uplifting than it originally was. Hamill posted photos of the iconic final scene of Empire Strikes Back where C-3PO, R2-D2, an injured Luke Skywalker, and Leia (Carrie Fisher) watch Lando (Billie Dee Williams) and Chewie fly off in the Millennium Falcon to start the mission to save Han Solo. It was in the caption of that post where Mark Hamill confirmed the following:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Oscars Reportedly Weighed Will Smith's Removal After Chris Rock Smack

Oscars organizers "seriously" discussed having Best Actor-nominated Will Smith removed from the ceremony after he struck comedian Chris Rock during Sunday's live broadcast. Rock was presenting the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature when he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying he "can't wait to see" Pinkett Smith in "G.I. Jane 2." Smith at first laughed at the joke, but seconds later, the King Richard star walked on stage and smacked the comedian. From his seat, Smith twice yelled at Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your f—ing mouth!"
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Michael Rooker Breaks Silence on Potential Comeback

Yondu's death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is easily one of the most tear-jerking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and I'd even dare say that it's up there with Tony Stark's death. Following Michael Rooker's MCU exit in 2017, the fandom has undoubtedly grown to appreciate the actor and the character, so much so that there have been pleas to have Yondu returning from the dead. Now, Rooker himself is finally breaking his silence on his future in the billion-dollar franchise ahead of.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Shirley Temple? Inside the Film Icon’s Career Before, During and After Finding Fame

Thrust into the spotlight at a young age, Shirley Temple performed like she had been in front of the camera for years. At just 3 years old, she became a bonafide star, thanks to her mom, Gertrude Temple, who recognized her talent very early on. Shirley remains one of the most celebrated and respected actresses of all time, even after her death in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother, Tony, Speaks Out About Will Smith's Apology

Chris Rock’s younger brother, Tony Rock, is speaking out about Sunday’s incident. During the 94th annual Academy Awards, Will Smith abruptly walked on stage and slapped Chris in the face, after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On Tuesday, Tony -- who...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Zoe Saldana Explains Why She’d Like To See More Of Gamora’s Tragic Backstory

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is chock full of comic book characters, but some stand out as fan favorites. The Guardians of the Galaxy are in that category, as audiences immediately responded to the scrappy group of cosmic heroes. And actress Zoe Saldana recently explained why she’d like to see more of Gamora’s tragic backstory in a future Marvel movie.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Zack Snyder's Justice League: We Finally Have An Official Look At Wayne T. Carr's Green Lantern

Although Zack Snyder’s Justice League allowed the title filmmaker to deliver his vision of the epic superhero tale that differed significantly from what we got in theaters in 2017, there were still some elements that Snyder wasn’t able to throw into his final cut. For instance, rather than Martian Manhunter meeting with Bruce Wayne/Batman at the end of the story, that scene originally used John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, instead, played by Wayne T. Carr. With today marking the one-year year anniversary since Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max, we finally have an official look at Carr’s Green Lantern that Snyder previously showed off on his phone.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Returning to Reprise Role

who had a surprisingly short tenure as a lead star on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is returning to the long-running series in an upcoming episode. Barnes starred as Deputy Chief Christian Garland, who was introduced in Season 21. However, in September, his character was pushed out of the precinct during the Season 23 premiere.
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES

