Virginia Beach-based Stihl announces new president after C-suite shakeup last year

Power tool maker Stihl’s U.S. division has a new leader after both the previous president and a vice president left suddenly in late 2021.

Terrence “Terry” Horan has been named president and CEO of Virginia Beach-based Stihl Inc., the largest subsidiary of Stihl Group that supplies the majority of its products for the U.S. market, according to a Thursday announcement.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Horan, an internationally successful leader with 35 years of experience in the power tools, DIY, and consumer goods industry to the Stihl family,” Nikolas Stihl, chairman of the advisory board and supervisory board at Stihl Group, said in the announcement.

Horan has proven leadership abilities at major companies and global brands, making him the best choice for the position, chairman of the Stihl executive board Michael Traub said.

“I am excited both personally and professionally to join the team at Stihl Inc.,” Horan said.

Horan added that he was looking forward to building on the company’s legacy of success, accelerating growth and helping the business continue to be an industry leader in outdoor power equipment.

Horan has 35 years of experience in the consumer products industry, most recently as president of RPM International Inc., a specialty coating and sealant company. He has also held leadership roles at DAP Products, The Master Lock Co. and Dremel Power Tools.

Horan is a native of the Chicago area. He received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor’s degree in marketing at Northern Illinois University.

Horan’s arrival at Stihl comes after the sudden exit of former Stihl Inc. President Bjoern Fischer and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Nick Jiannas in October. A Stihl spokesperson said both executives left through mutual agreement and on positive terms.

Stihl employs more than 2,000 people at its headquarters off Lynnhaven Parkway.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com