ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyus Jones (hand) doubtful for Grizzlies' Friday matchup

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (hand) is doubtful to play in Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns....

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Steven Adams (calf) doubtful for Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (calf) is doubtful to play on Friday versus the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies are listing Adams, Desmond Bane (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh), and Tyus Jones (hand) as doubtful for Friday's contest. That should open up a plethora of opportunities up front for Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson. Santi Aldama could wind up drawing the start at center in place of Adams.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Tyus Jones
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies-Suns set to lose some of its luster

MEMPHIS – It is the top two teams in the NBA going head to head Friday night at FedExForum. On paper anyway. When the Phoenix Suns come to town to take on the Grizzlies, the Grizz are likely to be without five of their best players. Thursday, the team listed Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Jaren […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) doubtful for Friday's contest against Suns

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Jackson is not expected to suit up on Friday night after the Grizzlies' forward was listed as doubtful for thigh injury management reasons. Expect Kyle Anderson to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (knee) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Thunder. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.1 points, 4.4...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) remaining out for Magic Friday

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday versus the Toronto Raptors. Suggs hasn't played since March 13 and the Magic continue to rule him out more than 24 hours ahead of tip-off. R.J. Hampton will likely draw another start on Friday. numberFire's models currently...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (foot) available on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Valanciunas has been upgraded to available and will play against Portland on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Valanciunas' Wednesday projection includes 19.3 points, 12.8 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Oklahoma City's Tre Mann (hamstring) inactive on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Mann will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Expect Aaron Wiggins to see a boost in usage against a Hawks' team ranked 26th in defensive rating. Wiggins' Wednesday projection...
NBA
numberfire.com

Suns' Cam Johnson (quad) probable on Friday

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson looks set to return to action on Friday for the first time since March 4th. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Memphis. Johnson's Friday projection includes 10.7...
NBA
numberfire.com

Trae Young (groin) probable for Hawks on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (groin) is probable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Young is dealing with a groin injury but is expected to play against Brooklyn on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 37.2 minutes against the Nets. Young's Saturday projection includes 27.6 points, 4.2...
NBA
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (toe) questionable on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (toe) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a two-game absence, Martin is questionable to suit up on Saturday night. In a favorable spot against a Chicago unit ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Martin to score 12.4 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Killian Hayes is starting on Friday for inactive Cory Joseph

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hayes will make his 54th career start after Cory Joseph was inactive on Friday night. Hayes' Friday projection includes 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.
NBA
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) listed as questionable on Heat's Saturday injury report

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Strus' availability is unknown with a recent shoulder contusion. After two consecutive starts, Miami's 26-year old guard could be in line for another opportunity with their first unit if he is active against a Bulls' unit allowing a 112.3 defensive rating.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (ankle) questionable Friday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Washington Wizards. Ntilikina missed the last two games and he will be limited on Friday even if he's available. Ntilikina is averaging 12.3 minutes and 9.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy