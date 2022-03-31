ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

One group annually reports how to improve communities

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lPuA_0evpsdvg00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Speaking of numbers and data. A local nonprofit group is finalizing a report which provides information that can be used to help improve our communities.

No doubt you’ve heard the phrase ‘Knowledge is Power.’ Well, the institute, a local think tank, analyzes all sorts of data metrics. That provides a comprehensive picture of where our region has been and where it may be headed in the future.

It’s called ‘The Indicators’ an annual report you could say it’s a one-stop-shop for data.

“We know we have a lot of challenges,” said Teri Ooms, Executive Director, The Institute

Teri Ooms is Executive Director of the Institue. A nonprofit group that collects, analyzes and interprets data from a wide variety of sources. Including the U.S. Census Bureau, Ooms says this year’s findings shed light on some changes happening in our region.

Pennsylvania 2022 Poll: Voters largely undecided in critical Senate, Governor races

“We know that there is diversity. We know that the wealth gap is increasing in Northeastern Pennsylvania so we are having more have’s than have nots than we did before,” Ooms explained.

Ooms tells the i-team that the region’s economy is facing challenges.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkGtJ_0evpsdvg00

“Our economy’s development future is predicated on the strength of our workforce and workforce is a national issue and now suddenly we are going to be competing with regions across the state across the country for the talent pool,” Ooms said.

Ooms says the report finds several things.

“So if there was ever a time to ban together as an economic region and address some of our challenges and harness the incredible assets and opportunities we have in front of us it’s now,” Ooms explained.

Larry Newman is Executive Director of the Diamond City partnership. A nonprofit group that works to develop downtown Wilkes-Barre. He has used the findings of the indicators in the past.

“What’s useful about the indicators report is that it helps us look at the region as a whole. It helps us understand how we’re changing over time,” stated Larry Newman, Executive Director Diamond City Partnership.

The Institute has been sending out ‘The Indicators Report’ since 2006.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

WBRE
WBRE

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
click orlando

What is a time bank, and how can one help a community?

We’re always hearing about people doing random acts of kindness: Paying for the person’s meal behind them at a fast-food restaurant or baking cookies for their neighbors. Now, what if we told you that there are people who live in communities across the world that follow this very code? People are doing acts for others and getting the same kindness back. It’s like a never-ending wheel of karma for doing nice things for others.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WBRE

Residents in Lycoming County recovering from intense storm

LAIRDSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Lairdsville are recovering from a storm that tore through their community on Thursday night. Along route 118 in Lairdsville, the havoc from the storm is evident. Residents recounting the experience say it was a scary experience. As of Friday morning, there are over 1,000 people waking up without […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Society
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Think Tank#The Institute#Institue#The U S Census Bureau#Senate
News 12

Deep Dive: The impact child care is having on employment

We continue to track the shift in the workforce. News 12's Kristie Reeter has more on the impact child care is having on employment. In a News 12 poll, New Jersey residents were asked how child care has impacted their career. In New Jersey, a majority said no change. Caleb...
EDUCATION
1808Delaware

City Of Powell Issues Annual Report

Which of the following took place most often in Powell during calendar year 2021?. If you guessed EMS calls, you would be correct. There were 853 of these in 2021, as compared to 516 public record requests, 661 residential permits issued, and 469 vacation house requests. These numbers and many...
POWELL, OH
WBRE

The opioid epidemic shows trends in overdose deaths

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The opioid crisis has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across the nation and the death toll continues to climb in NEPA. The number of deaths locally so far this year is concerning. One death is definitely too many, it is preventable. The number of overdose deaths […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Telegraph

Sometimes subtractions improve communities

Winston Churchill said, “The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." Every community has a group of citizens that seem to have a problem for every solution. This is what can, if allowed, destroy a community’s efforts to change and transform themselves. Just as perfect can be the enemy of great, at times we must settle for good if it moves you in the direction of great.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Scranton Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was an evening of networking and celebrating economic development in Lackawanna County. The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s 153 annual dinner was a sellout. Hundreds of people packed the Scranton Cultural Center, Wednesday night. “It’s the big event every year where most of our major players, businesses chamber board […]
SCRANTON, PA
KRON4 News

SF giving millions to community groups

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed announced the city would be giving $3.3 million to 12 nonprofits and community groups to help them with their real estate and occupancy expenses. “The pandemic has shown us just how critical the services our nonprofits provide and the important role they play in our communities,” Breed stated […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WBRE

Pa. voters blame Biden admin. for gas prices; poll

(WHTM) — President Joe Biden has announced on Thursday the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked and help with the price at the pump. The average cost of gas has been significantly higher […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marketplace.org

Labor shortage causes employers to back off drug screenings

American workers are failing drug tests at the highest rates in 20 years. Some 4.6% of the samples tested by Quest Diagnostics — one of the largest U.S. drug-testing firms — came back positive in 2021. That comes at a time when many companies are easing drug testing...
INDUSTRY
WBRE

Pennsylvania 2022 Poll: Voters largely undecided in critical Senate, Governor races

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – A new Eyewitness News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows most Pennsylvania voters are undecided in the critical 2022 primary races for Senate and Governor. The poll was conducted from March 26-28, 2022, interviewing 1,069 Pennsylvanians with a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The Pennsylvania primary is on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy