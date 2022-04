ST. LOUIS — Restaurants and chefs in the St. Louis region have not advanced to the next round of the 2022 James Beard Awards, the culinary world’s most coveted prize. The St. Louis culinary community was recognized nationally when six chefs and one restaurant were named last month as semifinalists in the awards competition. Despite the high number of nominations, none were selected to advance to the final round. The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its 2022 restaurant and chef awards Wednesday.

