Wichita, KS

Mental Health Crisis Leads To Standoff At West Wichita Home

 1 day ago

Wichita Police were called to a home in the 100 block of S. Gordon around 5 p.m on...

KSN News

Teenager stabbed in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say that a 17 year old was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed by an acquaintance. Police say the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to a disturbance near 11100 W. Central Ave. in Wichita. Witnesses say they saw two teenagers fighting […]
WICHITA, KS
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan law enforcement participates in mental health crisis training

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Helping first responders deescalate a mental health crisis is the focus of a training program in Otsego County. Law enforcement from four counties are taking part. Nineteen northern Michigan law enforcement officers and first responders are taking part in the Behavioral Health Emergency Partnership Training.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
WCAX

Most Vermont barracks now have a mental health crisis worker

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Nearly all of the state police barracks in Vermont now have an embedded mental health crisis worker. The Burlington Free Press reports that the Vermont Department of Public Safety has hired mental health workers for nine of its 10 barracks, who ride in cruisers with troopers and interact with the public alone while the trooper stays in the car when it’s safe to do so.
VERMONT STATE
Home, KS
The Independent

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him. Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing homeless man, MPD said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing homeless man. Gregory Neal Jenkins, 51, was last seen in the 4000 block of Eastwind Dr on March 18. Police Neal has not been heard from by family and friends and sometimes goes to the homeless shelters in Downtown Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Felon leads deputies on short-lived pursuit across Kratzville Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man led deputies on a chase Friday afternoon, and law enforcement says the pursuit only lasted about 5 minutes. Deputies say they tried to pull over a car in the area of Kratzville Road and Allens Lane, but the driver wouldn’t stop. According to law enforcement, the driver was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

