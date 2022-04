Seventh-graders at Alameda Middle School tend to listen when Talyn Miller has something to say, even when he's telling them to knock off their teasing of another classmate. Talyn's bold intervention has been a godsend to one kid in particular, Treyton Steed. For Treyton, who exhibits some quirks stemming from past brain surgeries related to epilepsy, timely words from Talyn have held the power to make school days bearable. "It...

