Austin, TX

At least 3 hurt after incident in south Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to a “critical incident” in south Austin Thursday evening. At least three people were hurt.

The agency said the incident took place in the 1700 block of Teri Road. That’s near Interstate 35 south of Highway 71. There are at least three schools, a hotel, a storage facility, an apartment complex and an IRS building in the area.

Of the three patients ATCEMS said it treated, none were shot. No one was taken to the hospital, either.

Dispatch said at least six people were being detained, but it isn’t clear why.

First responders on scene of a “critical incident” in south Austin off Teri Road. (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

At first, the agency said it was sending five ambulances and five commanders to the scene, but it scaled back that response to two ambulances, two commanders, two single resource units and a response from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer.

ATCEMS asked people to avoid the area.

Jesse Castorena, who lives in the nearby apartment complex, said his mother told him a few people were fighting in the back of the complex, and a knife and gun were possibly involved.

