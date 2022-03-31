ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Evan Mobley has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to face off with the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Evan Mobley has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs come into the game with a 42-34 record, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

FastBreak on FanNation
