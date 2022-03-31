State budget battle intensifies as deadline looms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a deadline looming, New York’s budget battle is intensifying.

As protestors rallied outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office, lawmakers scrambled in Albany, trying to ink a deal. Contentious issues include casino licenses , child care funding, Hochul’s plan for a new Buffalo Bills stadium and bail reform.

“We think now is the time to take action,” Assembly member Edward Ra said.

This year’s budget negotiations are the first for Gov. Hochul, who took office over the summer. Like other state budget fights in recent years, this one has been an intraparty struggle between centrists and the left. Hochul has asked legislative leaders to approve a $216 billion spending plan.

In a statement, Hochul said she’s committed to making sure the final budget reflects the priorities of New Yorkers. She added the state needs to handle everything the “right” way.

“New Yorkers should know that progress is being made and that we will put in the time it takes to reach an agreement that delivers for them and moves our state forward,” Hochul said.

The budget is due by Friday, April 1, though that deadline can be extended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

