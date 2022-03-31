ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State budget battle intensifies as deadline looms

By Ayana Harry
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCbse_0evpqdrG00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a deadline looming, New York’s budget battle is intensifying.

As protestors rallied outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office, lawmakers scrambled in Albany, trying to ink a deal. Contentious issues include casino licenses , child care funding, Hochul’s plan for a new Buffalo Bills stadium and bail reform.

“We think now is the time to take action,” Assembly member Edward Ra said.

This year’s budget negotiations are the first for Gov. Hochul, who took office over the summer. Like other state budget fights in recent years, this one has been an intraparty struggle between centrists and the left. Hochul has asked legislative leaders to approve a $216 billion spending plan.

In a statement, Hochul said she’s committed to making sure the final budget reflects the priorities of New Yorkers. She added the state needs to handle everything the “right” way.

“New Yorkers should know that progress is being made and that we will put in the time it takes to reach an agreement that delivers for them and moves our state forward,” Hochul said.

The budget is due by Friday, April 1, though that deadline can be extended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot point-blank in head outside Queens residence

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 26-year-old Brooklyn man died after being shot at close range multiple times Saturday night, police said on Wednesday. The attack was caught on video released by the NYPD; it’s too graphic to show. Peter Panthier was walking with another man on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway around 8:10 p.m., […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

MS-13 member sentenced to life for slew of crimes across East Coast

NEW YORK — A New Jersey gang member was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a “reign of terror” that spanned several states, officials from several federal and state officials announced. MS-13 member Miguel Angel “Reaper” Corea Diaz, 41, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in the a transnational criminal enterprise. His charges included […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody. The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. The 64-year-old pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Power 93.7 WBLK

Seneca Nation Gambling Settlement Will Benefit Western New York

A settlement between New York State and the Seneca Nation over a gambling compact dispute will bring millions of dollars to Western New York. Yesterday New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has received the payment from its settlement with the Seneca Nation and that since most of the money was raised in Western New York, that money will be returned to the area.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Cuomo Considering Primary Run Against Hochul, New Report Says

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could become his successor’s greatest threat in a Democratic primary as he reportedly mulls a run to reclaim his seat in Albany. Cuomo is reportedly contemplating a run against currently Gov. Kathy Hochul as he continues his comeback after being forced to resign following a probe by the New York Attorney General into sexual harassment allegations against him.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Bills#Assembly#New Yorkers#The Associated Press
PIX11

Boy, 12, shot in the head while eating inside car in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed while sitting in a car in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said. The tragic shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in East Flatbush. Police responded to the scene near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard after a 911 call reporting shots fired […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
PIX11

Sister of strangled LI woman sees killer’s face — four decades later

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Irene Wilkowitz drove hours from Rhode Island to Riverhead in Suffolk County Wednesday to make the District Attorney’s press conference about her sister’s 1980 murder case. And for the first time, she saw the killer’s face. “I didn’t want to see him,” Irene Wilkowitz said tearfully, looking at a poster containing […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Billing Buffalo in the budget

This week on Empire State Weekly, despite lawmakers failing to pass a final version of the state budget on time, plans are already moving forward with one of the proposals that kept lawmakers from approving the budget by its deadline: the brand new $1.4 billion dollar stadium that will be home to the Buffalo Bills in western New York. Officials in Erie County say getting the proposal passed in the state budget will be one of the final hurdles before the process is turned over to county lawmakers.
BUFFALO, NY
WMBF

SC House to start budget debate; billion-dollar split looms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House will begin debate on the state’s $14 billion budget Monday, but one billion-dollar bit of business probably won’t get settled until well into the spring. Lawmakers have an unprecedented amount of money to spend between the booming economy, federal stimulus...
INCOME TAX
PIX11

PIX11

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy