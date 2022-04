Friday marks the one-year anniversary of news that rocked college basketball, as Roy Williams announced his retirement two weeks after the Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. With Final Four games just days away, the sport's focus turned momentarily to the coaching carousel as one of the most prestigious positions in the game came open following an 18-year run at UNC for Williams -- a Hall of Famer and three-time national champion.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO