Bucs re-sign veteran reserve quarterback Ryan Griffin

Bucs quarterback Ryan Griffin (4) prepares to pass In the second quarter of a preseason game against the Titans last August at Raymond James Stadium. Griffin has re-signed with the team for 2022. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

TAMPA — Shortly after Tom Brady’s cameo appearance at Thursday’s news conference announcing the Bucs’ transition at head coach, the team announced it has added another quarterback to Brady’s room.

Veteran backup Ryan Griffin has re-signed with the team for 2022, giving Tampa Bay three quarterbacks — Griffin, Brady and former Gator Kyle Trask — under contract for the upcoming season.

The prevailing question now is, will they add a fourth? General manager Jason Licht’s recent assertions that the team is exploring all options at the backup spot indicates it could be seeking a veteran for the No. 2 job.

Or it could be grooming Trask — the Bucs’ second-round pick in 2021 — for the backup spot, with Griffin as the emergency QB.

Claimed off waivers from the Saints in 2015, Griffin, 32, will try to make the Bucs roster for the eighth consecutive season. During that stretch, he has appeared in only two regular-season games, completing 2 of 4 passes for 18 yards. He spent nearly all of 2021 on the practice squad and didn’t suit up for a game.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.