Sioux City, IA

Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Republican women have asked a judge to remove Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer from the June primary ballot.

They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination papers earlier this week. Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett, who has served as Republican county officials, challenged a decision by the State Objections Panel on Tuesday to reject their challenge of Finkenauer.

The former congresswoman from Dubuque is seen as the frontrunner in a three-person race for the Democratic nomination and the right to face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley. Schmett and Pellett argued Finkenauer hadn’t gathered enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot.

The panel rejected their challenge on a 2-1 vote.

