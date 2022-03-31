ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Man wanted on child sex assault charges

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

READING, Pa. -- The Berks County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Reading man who's accused...

www.wfmz.com

WDTN

PA man charged in connection to deaths of 2 children

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A 53-year-old man faced a preliminary hearing Wednesday in connection to the murders of two Pennsylvania girls. Ronald Butler has been charged with two counts of endangering a child and obstruction of child abuse cases. Butler is one of four people charged in connection to the murders of 6-year-old Nicole […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Reading, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Indecent Assault#Sex
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

No Bail for Man Charged in 50-Year-Old Cold Case Killing

The man charged in the 1971 killing of a Massachusetts mother has a long criminal record and a general disdain for the justice system, the prosecutor said Wednesday in arguing that the suspect be detained without bail. Other than saying “not guilty,” Arthur Louis Massei, 76, did not speak at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Wife Stabbed Husband Five Times Using Two Knives: Police

A 57-year-old woman supposedly wanted to kill her husband before she stabbed him five times on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Manheim Borough police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street on Mar. 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTGS

Nevada man arrested in abduction of missing teenager

Authorities in Nevada have arrested 41-year-old Troy Drive on kidnapping charges. Lyons County Sheriff's Office said they also found a pickup truck possibly linked to the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Irion was last seen March 12 in the parking lot of the Fernley Walmart. Her car was found a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
WFMZ-TV Online

Officer who served with Allentown Police Department for 18 years dies

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An officer who retired from the Allentown Police Department back in 2020 has died. Retired Officer Anthony Scocca, Badge # 216, died Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from city police. Scocca was hired by the City of Allentown Police Department on January 22, 2002 and retired...
ALLENTOWN, PA

