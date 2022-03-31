ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs Coyote shadily ranks Will Smith’s greatest ‘hits’ following Oscars slap

By Sarah Martinez
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMrF9_0evpofGc00
Spurs Coyote isn't afraid to throw a little shade. (Billy Calzada /Staff Photographer)

It seems that the Oscars slap heard round the world , the same that inspired a mix of memes and every opinion column you can imagine , has elicited a response from San Antonio’s very own Spurs Coyote.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith has been a buzzworthy topic since Sunday, March 27. During Wednesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies , the famed Spurs mascot used one of his on-court entertainment bits to contribute, counting down Smith’s “greatest hits.”

Ba dum tss.

Though referencing Smith’s most popular films and TV shows, fans at the AT&T Center – and on Reddit, where a video of the spoof was shared – surely didn’t miss in-arena emcee Chuck Cureau’s references to Sunday night’s slap. Naming King Richard , the film in which Smith won the Best Actor award, as No. 5, Cureau said the 2021 film was a “knockout.”

Ouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whllz_0evpofGc00
TOPSHOT - US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Cureau and Coyote continued to make their way down to the top spot, using a play on words related to Smith’s iconic roles in Bad Boys , Men in Black , and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to make extra jabs at the on-stage encounter.

But before Cureau could announce the absolute greatest hit, he was cut off in a way that mimicked Smith’s own interruption – mostly. The Grizzlies’ mascot Grizz suddenly stepped up to the Spurs pair to punch Coyote right in the face. While San Antonio’s mascot looked in disbelief, Cureau shared his shock similarly to Rock .

Spurs fans online had a mix of reactions to the skit, with some cracking up and others finding it awkward. But one fan was able to bring up a bit of Spurs history while getting in another slap-related quip.

“Who remembers when Will Smith performed Switch at the SBC Center during the ‘05 Finals?” asked Reddit user u/Same-Plenty-5233. “That Spurs tribute music video still slaps .”

Stay sassy, San Antonio.

Read more from Sarah

- 'Ahhhh': An analysis of and love letter to the San Antonio laugh

- From Bexar to Huebner: Why non-natives struggle to pronounce Texas names

- San Antonio professor is unearthing long-gone stories at San Fernando Cemeteries

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.

Comments / 0

mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com

2K+

Followers

550

Posts

464K+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked ‘You Can’t Invite’ Him & Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Nowhere’ Amid Chris Rock Drama

The ‘King Richard’ star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Page Six

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s beef started long before Oscars 2022 outburst

Bad blood between Chris Rock and Will Smith flowed long before the “King Richard” star took a swing at the 2022 Oscars. In 2016, the stand-up comic hosted the Academy Awards, where both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were the butts of some pointed barbs. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public avowal to boycott the show after another year of all-white acting nominees. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he quipped at the time. Rock...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

That Nicole Kidman Viral Oscars Gasp Was Not About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to memes, but the context of her latest viral moment needs to be corrected for the record. On March 22, the 2022 Academy Awards supplied the good people of the internet with many memorable moments, including a new photo of the best actress nominee looking completely shocked. Frankly, it may be even more meme-able than that AMC commercial.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade At Will Smith For ‘Screaming Profanities & Assaulting’ Chris Rock At Oscars

Zoe Kravitz is Team Chris in the big debate over the slap heard around the world as she shows off her sleek Oscars gown. Zoe Kravitz has chosen a side in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head after opening up about her struggles with alopecia. The Batman star uploaded a pic of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party rocking a sleek white gown with a plunging keyhole, which can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#San Antonio#Spurs Coyote#The Memphis Grizzlies#Topshot#Getty Images Rrb#Bad Boys
The Independent

Chris Rock: New footage of dazed comedian in immediate aftermath of Will Smith Oscars slap shared online

New footage of a dazed Chris Rock in the immediate aftermath of the comedian being slapped by Will Smith has been shared online.During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Reddit
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
550
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy