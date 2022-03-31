ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Missing person case becomes a death investigation in Blendville Neighborhood of Joplin

By Shannon Becker
 1 day ago
Capt William Davis speaks to us at the crime scene where a body was discovered Thursday, 2201 S Jackson, Joplin. Images Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday afternoon Capt William Davis tells us a current missing person investigation brought them to a residence in the Blendville Neighborhood of Joplin, 2201 S Jackson.

He tells us on scene that they have located the missing person inside the residence here, deceased. No names are being released at this time.

Capt Davis tells us they are actively seeking a person of interest.

Just before 6 p.m. Capt Davis released an official statement to the media:

On March 30th, 2022 the Joplin Police Department received a report of a missing person and

initiated an investigation. On the afternoon of March 31st, 2022, the missing person was located

deceased at a residence at 2201 S. Jackson Avenue in Joplin. Detectives with the Joplin Police

Department are actively conducting a death investigation. At this time, no information regarding

the identity of the victim is being release until next of kin notifications are made. Detectives are

actively looing to speak with a person of interest in the matter. No information on that person is

being released at this time. No comment is being made on the cause of the death.” – JPD

They ask if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

